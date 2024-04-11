Trailer For Joker Sequel Features THIS British Icon

(CTN News) – Those who are fans of the Joker franchise were left astounded when Steve Coogan unexpectedly appeared in the trailer for the sequel to the acclaimed film and the audience was left stunned.

In ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, the latest installment of the Joker series, Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role as the Joker, and Lady Gaga is starring as Harley Quinn, in an asylum-set romance where the two characters fall in love.

As part of the trailer for the film, which premiered on Tuesday, the release date for the movie in the US and UK was announced as October 4th, which coincides with the date on which the trailer is being released in the US.

Coogan’s cameo, however, was what stole the show for UK audiences, who were captivated by Coogan’s performance and were captivated by the rest of the film as well.

It is no secret to anyone that Coogan is well known for his role as Alan Partridge in the film of the same name. His presence in the trailer sparked fervent interest among viewers, and many expressed their eagerness to see the film solely because of his involvement.

There have certainly been quite a number of comments on social media platforms, with one viewer expressing, “Steve was the last person I expected to appear in the 2 trailer, but here we are!”

There was another person who remarked, “Coogan’s appearance in the Joker 2 trailer for 2 seconds is one of the strongest arguments for the film that I’ve seen yet. Imagine what would happen if Alan Partridge met the Joker…”.

