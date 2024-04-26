NewJeans: Controversy Captivates The K-pop Sphere – What Could Unfold Next?

(CTN News) – Amidst audits, accusations of plagiarism, an emotional press conference, and bewildered fans, the latest controversy roiling the K-pop sphere encompasses all the drama one could imagine.

At the epicenter stands NewJeans, a beloved group, their creative director, and one of South Korea’s foremost record labels, embroiled in a tumultuous saga.

The clash between Hybe, the entertainment powerhouse synonymous with BTS’s global triumphs, and the head of its subsidiary, Ador, has held the nation in thrall for days.

The crescendo reached its zenith on Thursday during Min Hee-jin’s, CEO of Ador, poignant two-hour press briefing, where tears flowed freely, punctuated by choice expletives.

“It’s not I who betrayed Hybe; it’s Hybe that betrayed me,” declared the seasoned K-pop luminary during the emotionally charged live stream. “I only wished to devote myself to NewJeans.”

But who exactly are NewJeans?

Conceived by Ador in 2022, NewJeans comprises five members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—spanning ages from 16 to 20.

Their music, lauded by critics for blending the nostalgic R&B stylings of groups like TLC with infectious melodies, swiftly captivated the K-pop domain and beyond.

Debuting in July, their inaugural single “Attention” rocketed to the summit of Korean charts. Their smash hit “SuperShy” garnered accolades, landing on numerous “best of the year” lists, including those curated by Rolling Stone, NME, and Billboard Magazine.

Accumulating a sizable following, their official Instagram boasts nearly 12 million devotees. Moreover, they’ve emerged as darlings of investors, with global fashion brands appointing the group and its members as ambassadors.

In a testament to their meteoric rise, NewJeans supplanted K-pop icons Blackpink as the faces of Incheon airport’s tourism board advertisements—a prestigious honor in Korean tourism circles.

Origins of the Controversy

The controversy erupted on Monday when Hybe announced a sweeping audit targeting its subsidiary label Ador and its executives, including Ms. Min. Hybe also issued a call for Ms. Min to resign.

As the premier force in the K-pop realm, boasting iconic groups such as BTS and Seventeen, Hybe stands as South Korea’s preeminent music entity. Ador, established in 2021 as an autonomous label under Hybe’s umbrella, exclusively manages NewJeans.

Local media reports indicate that Hybe leveled accusations against Ms. Min and others, alleging a clandestine scheme to assert independence and wrest control of the label, alongside purportedly leaking confidential information to entice investors.

Ms. Min, who holds an 18% stake in Ador, countered these claims, vehemently denying any wrongdoing. She further accused Hybe of orchestrating the debut of another girl group, Illit, purportedly mimicking NewJeans’ musical style and visual identity.

Hybe Escalates Tensions Ahead of Ms. Min’s Press Conference

In anticipation of Ms. Min’s highly-anticipated press briefing on Thursday, Hybe made headlines by announcing its intention to report her to the police for “breach of trust and related allegations.”

The company followed through on Friday, confirming that the complaint had been formally lodged.

Additionally, Hybe pledged to continue offering unwavering mental and emotional support to NewJeans amidst the escalating turmoil.

During the press conference, Ms. Min fervently contested Hybe’s narrative, reiterating her previous counterclaims. She delved into purported creative disparities with Hybe while vehemently refuting allegations suggesting she accused BTS of imitating NewJeans.

Fans Reactions to the Controversy:

K-pop fans are in a frenzy as every development in the saga graces the headlines of South Korean newspapers and floods their social media timelines.

Despite reassurances from both Hybe and Min Hee-jin regarding their commitment to safeguarding NewJeans, fans are understandably anxious about the welfare of their beloved idols, who have maintained a conspicuous silence amidst the dispute.

A prevailing sentiment of solidarity reverberates among fans, with messages of encouragement flooding NewJeans’ Instagram post on Monday. “Hang in there NewJeans! No matter what, Bunnies [fan club name] are and will always be there for you,” reads a top comment, reflecting the unwavering support from devoted followers.

However, the fan base appears divided, with some expressing allegiance to NewJeans while distancing themselves from Min Hee-jin. “I love you, NewJeans. Please don’t follow Min Hee-jin and make your comeback smoothly,” asserts one comment, resonating with over 900 likes.

Conversely, others adamantly pledge allegiance to both NewJeans and CEO Min, echoing sentiments of protection and solidarity. “I will absolutely protect NewJeans and CEO Min!” affirms another comment, garnering 700 likes.

Beyond the fervent K-pop fandom, the general populace of South Korea is captivated by the unfolding drama. The broadcast of Min Hee-jin’s press conference across all major television networks and YouTube underscores the widespread interest in the saga.

Notably, the attire she wore during the address—a shirt and cap—swiftly sold out on the same day, indicative of the public’s keen engagement.

Many observers perceive the conflict as emblematic of broader workplace dynamics, with a notable undercurrent of gender implications. This nuanced perspective has fueled discussions and reflections among the populace, further amplifying the saga’s resonance.

The repercussions of the controversy have also reverberated in the financial realm, with Hybe witnessing a nearly 5% decline in its shares on Friday, compounded by a cumulative 15% decrease over the week, reflecting the profound impact of the unfolding events on the entertainment giant’s market standing.

What Could Unfold Next in the K-pop Controversy?

The next steps for each party remain uncertain at this juncture. However, local media outlets speculate that legal proceedings are on the horizon.

During her press conference, Ms. Min expressed her intention to pursue legal action against Hybe for damages.

According to reports, Hybe has petitioned for a shareholders’ meeting at Ador to oust Ms. Min. However, given the anticipated resistance from Ms. Min and her allies, many doubt the feasibility of this course of action.

Should this scenario unfold, Hybe may need to seek court approval to convene an expedited shareholders’ meeting, a process that could extend up to two months.

Meanwhile, NewJeans has remained silent on the ongoing dispute but shows no signs of fading from public view. The group has announced their upcoming double single “How Sweet,” slated for release in May.

Teaser images for the release began circulating on Friday, indicating their continued presence in the spotlight despite the tumultuous circumstances.