Teacher Forced to Quit Miss Universe Pageant Over 60 Year Rule

A teacher’s dream of being crowned Miss Universe came to an abrupt end when she was forced out by a 60-year-old regulation of the Education Ministry.

Despite being voted into the final 30 of 43 candidates in the two preliminary rounds, Kanokwan Chusuk withdrew from the Miss Universe Thailand contest on Monday.

As a result of learning that continued participation in the competition would seriously jeopardize her teaching career, she quit.

Teachers at public schools are forbidden from participating in beauty pageants like Miss Universe Thailand at any level by a regulation enforced by the ministry since 1961. Disciplinary action could be taken against her if she ignored the regulations.

In the regulation, it is stated that they might focus more on making themselves beautiful than on fulfilling their duty as teachers. Education minister ML Pin Malakul signed the regulation, which was distributed to all provincial governors on July 26, 1961.

On Tuesday, she told PPTV that the regulation that was sent to her by someone shocked her. She must respect her career and admit that she had never seen anything like it before.

Later, ministry spokesperson Veera Khaengkasikarn acknowledged the rule was outdated.

According to him, women today are knowledgeable, capable, and capable of taking responsibility for themselves and others.

Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong has promised to update the rule so that it reflects the realities of today, while still retaining the positive image of teachers.

The school that Ms. Kanokwan teaches is located in Chumphon Province. There was no information about her age or other details according to the Bangkok Post.

In an interview during a preliminary round on Monday, she explained that she took to the Miss Universe stage to inspire her students.

Rather than giving up on their dreams simply because they think they are beyond their reach, she wanted them to dare to dream.