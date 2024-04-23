The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer: Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Fight To Death

(CTN News) – In the second trailer for the highly anticipated “Deadpool and Wolverine,” Marvel’s favorite enemies return – the third installment in the “Deadpool” series and the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Once again, Deadpool and Wolverine face each other like bloody hell to the tune of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”

According to the trailer, Deadpool states, I am about to lose everything I have ever held dear. Wolverine responds, “That is not my problem.”.

Was that the statement you made when your world began to crumble? As a result, Deadpool strikes Wolverine several times with those claws in the torso, provoking Wolverine to strike his crotch in response.

The two heroes are having lunch, and one of them asks the other: “Wanna talk about what’s haunting you or should we wait for the flashback in the third act?”?

In the threequel, Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, who fans last saw die in 2017’s Logan sendoff film. The movie introduces the claw-bearing mutant and Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Almost six years after the release of Deadpool 2, “Deadpool and Wolverine” will mark the end of Fox’s “X-Men” film series and Disney’s complete acquisition of 20th Century Fox (which held the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four – which is now receiving its first feature film in the MCU).

It is anticipated that Deadpool’s latest film will be released in the near future. Deadpool and Wolverine’s first trailer, which was shown during the Super Bowl, broke the record for most viewed movie trailer within 24 hours with an astounding 365 million views, beating Spider-Man: No Way Home’s previous record.

Deadpool, the raunchy, R-rated superhero film, is kidnapped by the Time Variance Authority, the multiverse manager last seen in Loki, and finds himself in the same universe as the Avengers.

In addition to Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, Shawn Levy directs the film.

The Deadpool And Wolverine film is produced by Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner, with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. In addition to Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Levy have written the script.

