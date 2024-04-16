Connect with us

Entertainment

Reneé Rapp & Kesha Update 'Tik Tok' Diddy Lyric In Surprise Coachella Duet
Advertisement

Entertainment

Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024

Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

Entertainment

Grimes Faces 'Difficulties' During His Coachella Performance Of 50 Minutes

Entertainment

'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce Could Hurt Their Pay

Entertainment

Trailer For Joker Sequel Features THIS British Icon

Entertainment

'J. Cole Regrets His Dissing Of Kendrick Lamar

Entertainment

What's Up With Elizabeth Hurley's Absence In 'Austin Powers 3'

Entertainment

Anna Paquin Uses A Cane After 'Difficult' 2 Years With Mobility Issues: 'It Hasn't Been Easy'

Entertainment

ZEE5’s 'Silence 2,' Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Promises to Be the Thriller Event of the Year

Entertainment

Coachella: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Want To See THIS Artist

Entertainment

Netflix Unveils Exciting TV Shows and Movies For April 2024

Entertainment

Academy Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87

Entertainment

Sheryl Crow Praises Taylor Swift, Calling Her a "Powerhouse"

Entertainment

"Oppenheimer" Premieres in Japan: Reflections on Legacy in the Shadow of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Entertainment

Showbizztoday.com: Celebrity Gossip, Music and Fashion

Entertainment

Brittany Snow Confirms Rumors That She Is Engaged To Be Married

Entertainment

' Marvel Rivals' To Launch In May With Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, Magneto, Magik And 12 More Characters

Entertainment

Carol Burnett Was Unaware That She Yelled Tarzan's Yell In "Palm Royale."

Entertainment

Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Still In Ahock, But Optimistic We Caught It Early'

Entertainment

Reneé Rapp & Kesha Update ‘Tik Tok’ Diddy Lyric In Surprise Coachella Duet

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Reneé Rapp & Kesha Update 'Tik Tok' Diddy Lyric in Surprise Coachella Duet

(CTN News) – As Kesha joined Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella on Sunday (April 14), she reworked the opening line of her 2009 breakthrough hit, “Tik Tok.”

This song famously refers to Diddy, who is facing sexual assault and abuse allegations, and whose homes have recently been raided in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

On the original recording of “Tik Tok” from Kesha’s Animals album,

The lyrics say: “Wake up feeling like Mr. Diddy in the morning/Grab my glasses and I’m out the door, I’m gonna hit this city.”

Kesha was warmly welcomed as a special guest (and also described as the “hottest person on earth”) during the set of Rapp at the Indio, California, festival on Sunday.

After Kesha arrived on stage, she began singing a 2024 version of “Tik Tok,” singing: “Wake up in the mornin’ like, ‘F– P. As Rapp and Kesha shouted, both pop stars simultaneously gave the middle finger.

In case anyone thought they misheard that line, Kesha confirmed it in a tweet following her surprise appearance at the festival. On Sunday night, posted the following message on her X (formerly Twitter) account: “WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE A F— P DIDDY.”

Previously, Kesha and Rapp have shared the stage with each other, performing Rapp’s “Your Love Is My Drug” in November. In Rapp’s opinion, the chance to perform with one of your idols who is unapologetically perfect, who is truly one of the best singers in the world, is one of the most unforgettable experiences in his life.

Kesha was one of the artists who influenced Rapp when she was a child, making her want to be sexy, funny, exciting, outrageous, loud, and most of all, f-ing sexy.

As a result of the release of “Tik Tok” in 2009, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in early 2010 and remained at the top for nine weeks.

Here is the Diddy lyric change and their Coachella collaboration on “Tik Tok.”.

SEE ALSO:

Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

Grimes Faces ‘Difficulties’ During His Coachella Performance Of 50 Minutes
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies