Taylor Swift’s Diss Track On Kim Kardashian Has Caused a Major Setback

(CTN News) – In an apparent attempt to diss Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift released a diss track called ‘thank you aIMee’, seemingly aimed at the reality TV star, resulting in a decline in her popularity on social media.

On Kim Kardashian’s recent birthday post for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Taylor Swift couldn’t seem to stop taunting her, posting taunting remarks in the comments section of her post along with taunting remarks for her sister’s birthday.

An enthusiastic fan wrote, “You need to listen to the song, you should definitely do that, thank you so much, AIMEE.”

A fan of the band gave this description of Karmas in the following words: “aIMee… Karmas’s gonna track you down!”.

Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released on Friday, April 19, for those who are unaware of the release of the album, which consists of 31 tracks in total.

A track she released called thanK you aIMee left her fans guessing that it was a song aimed at the Skims founder, because the letters Taylor Swift K, I, and M in the title of the song are capitalised, making it obvious that it is a song about him.

At our school, there is a bronze spray-tanned statue of you with a plaque underneath it/That threatens to push me down the stairs, for there is a bronze spray-tanned statue of you.”.

Taylor Swift references Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North West’s viral dance video in her song, in which she sings, “and so I changed your name, and without any real defining clues/And one day, your kid comes home singing a song, which no one but us two is going to know is about your life.”

