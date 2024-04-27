Boy Kills World Review: Bill Skarsgård Rocks The Action Movie

(CTN News) – There have been a number of highly successful action movies Boy Kills World in 2024, such as Monkey Man and The Beekeeper on the big screen, and Badland Hunters and Sixty Minutes on Netflix.

It is now Boy Kills World’s turn to put its own twist on the genre with its own bizarre and gory style. It’s a bit rough around the edges, but when it clicks, it’s highly effective (like its protagonist, Bill Skarsgrd).

At the time of our first encounter with Boy, he has not had the best of lives. Since his family was murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen) when he was a child, he has been training with an enigmatic shaman (Yayan Ruhian) in order to avenge their deaths.

This means that the first act contains several training montages, but there is a surreal twist as Boy has frequent drug-related visions, such as long conversations with his deceased sister (a tremendous newcomer).

Due toBoy Kills World deaf-mute status, Skarsgard relies solely on his facial expressions to convey his message. Though he is mute, H Jon Benjamin narrates his inner monologue in a manner reminiscent of Boy’s favorite arcade game from his childhood.

An engaging first act is capped in fine style by a bloody, kinetic action sequence during which Boy’s first attempt at revenge does not go as planned. The boy joins forces with rebels Basho (Andrew Koji) and Benny (Isaiah Mustafa) – who is unable to lip-read in a hilarious running gag – in order to put an end to the Van Der Koy crime syndicate for good.

Boy Kills World continues to move forward like a video game from this point on. Boy works his way up to boss level with various members of the Van Der Koy family, including television producer Melanie (Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery).

There is no question that Boy Kills World is an immensely fun game whenever a bullet is flying and a cheese grater is grating (skin, not cheese). Unfortunately, it adds unnecessary plot development in the third act that slows the film down.

As the match progresses, Yayan Ruhian’s talents are at least showcased in a solid final battle. However, the momentum has dwindled and you begin to feel the length of the film’s 110-minute runtime. This also leaves the film on a less enjoyable note than its highly enjoyable and inventive first 70 minutes or so.

No matter how you look at it, it is a promising calling card for Moritz Mohr, a first-time director of a feature film, and a brilliant action showcase for Bill Skarsgard, ahead of his upcoming appearance in The Crow.

In spite of the fact that Boy Kills World may not be a perfect victory, action fans will certainly enjoy it.

