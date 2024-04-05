What’s Up With Elizabeth Hurley’s Absence In ‘Austin Powers 3’

(CTN News) – There are several reasons why Elizabeth Hurley was unable to film the third Austin Powers film, which she explained to ET in an interview.

When Elizabeth Hurley appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2011, she revealed that at the time she appeared on the show, she was pregnant with her son Damian, who is now 21 years old, so she could not participate in the filming.

“When I was offered the position, the first thing I told them was that I was pregnant. They were the first people I told, aside from my immediate family, that I was pregnant.” In an interview, Elizabeth Hurley, 58, discussed how she notified them that she was pregnant with her son.

In her opinion, if the film cannot be shot by the end of the week, then I am unsure as to whether I am able to shoot it if it is not shot by then.”

She also indicated that after expressing her concerns to executives, Hurley was told that they would be dismissed as unimportant by them.

There has been a gain of 63 pounds since I weighed myself last. Her most beautiful moment was when she was pregnant, when she told Andy Cohen that she felt the most beautiful she has ever felt.

“I was like, ‘No, no, no, you don’t understand’. I was like, ‘No, no, you don’t understand.’ There is a really limited deadline for you, Elizabeth Hurley, so you have to shoot as soon as possible.”

During the filming process, the baby belly was clearly visible to everyone since the cameras could not hide it when the shooting began. As she insisted, it wasn’t my fault, and therefore it wasn’t my fault either.

As far as I am concerned, Dr Evil is the sort of person who would be able to impregnate me if he were away from home, so if he had done that to me I would have been unable to use that device.

She appeared in two of the very first Elizabeth Hurley Austin Powers movies, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in 1997 and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999, both of which portrayed Vanessa Kensington as the spy’s love interest in the movie.

