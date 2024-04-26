Taylor Swift’s ‘Statue’ Reference In ‘Thank You AMIEE’ Decoded By Swifties

(CTN News) – It is believed that the Swifties have figured out where the line from Taylor Swift’s album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, concerning “bronze spray-tanned statues” comes from, which they believe is a diss track directed at Kim Kardashian from the album.

It has been said that when I picture my hometown / There is a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs / At our school / There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / I see a bronze spray-tanned statue of you together with the plaque underneath it / Which threatens to push me down the stairs.

Fans pondered the meaning of the statue and one Taylor Swift,

By the name of @downbadam on X, suggested the statue could be a reference to the statue of Athena Parthenos located in the Nashville Parthenon, which has a giant snake on it.

Swift’s fans will also know that she heavily incorporated snake symbolism into her songs during the Reputation era as a response to people calling her a “snake,” a stereotype that Taylor Swift found offensive.

The first acknowledgement of National Snake Day could be attributed to Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift’s ex-wife. Kardashian became Kanye West’s nemesis in the music industry after Taylor Swift left him.

Kim tweeted “Wait, it’s really National Snake Day?!?!?!” in 2016 in a tribute to the animal. It seems as if everyone is on holiday these days – I mean, everything seems to be on holiday these days, even people.

There were many snake emojis circulating online after Taylor Swift made a tweet responding to Kardashian’s tweet prior to the international pop sensation embracing the symbol and repurposing it in her album of the same name, released in 2017.

