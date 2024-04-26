Connect with us

Taylor Swift's 'Statue' Reference In 'Thank You AMIEE' Decoded By Swifties
Taylor Swift’s ‘Statue’ Reference In ‘Thank You AMIEE’ Decoded By Swifties

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce at a Kansas Chief's Game; Photo: Getty Images

(CTN News) – It is believed that the Swifties have figured out where the line from Taylor Swift’s album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, concerning “bronze spray-tanned statues” comes from, which they believe is a diss track directed at Kim Kardashian from the album.

It has been said that when I picture my hometown / There is a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs / At our school / There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / I see a bronze spray-tanned statue of you together with the plaque underneath it / Which threatens to push me down the stairs.

Fans pondered the meaning of the statue and one Taylor Swift,

By the name of @downbadam on X, suggested the statue could be a reference to the statue of Athena Parthenos located in the Nashville Parthenon, which has a giant snake on it.

Swift’s fans will also know that she heavily incorporated snake symbolism into her songs during the Reputation era as a response to people calling her a “snake,” a stereotype that Taylor Swift found offensive.

The first acknowledgement of National Snake Day could be attributed to Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift’s ex-wife. Kardashian became Kanye West’s nemesis in the music industry after Taylor Swift left him.

Kim tweeted “Wait, it’s really National Snake Day?!?!?!” in 2016 in a tribute to the animal. It seems as if everyone is on holiday these days – I mean, everything seems to be on holiday these days, even people.

There were many snake emojis circulating online after Taylor Swift made a tweet responding to Kardashian’s tweet prior to the international pop sensation embracing the symbol and repurposing it in her album of the same name, released in 2017.

Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

