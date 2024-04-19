‘Thank You aIMee’ Is Taylor Swift’s Diss Track Directed At Kim Kardashian

(CTN News) – According to reports, the Tortured Poets Department Taylor Swift’s album contains a track called “thank you aIMee” which makes fun of Kim Kardashian and is reportedly intended as a diss track.

Those of you who are unfamiliar with the musician may be interested in knowing that she released her 11th studio album on Friday, April 19, which included 31 songs.

As Taylor Swift’s fans wonder whether she is addressing Skims founder with this track, since the song’s title includes the letters K, I, and M that are capitalized in the song’s title, they are wondering if Taylor Swift is addressing Skims founder with this track.

It is a bronze statue with a plaque under it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school which is spray-tanned in bronze/That is threatening to push me down the stairs, on the side of the school.”

Furthermore, fans believe that the songstress Shake It Off, a track that has been referenced on the track Bad Blood, may have referred to Kim and Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter North’s viral dance video.

Taylor Swift’s song reads, “And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues/And one day, your kid is going to come home singin’ a song that only the two of us will know is about you.”

According to one fan who wrote on the X message board when reacting to the song, “Taylor Swift dissing Kim Kardashian is the best thing about TTPD.”.

As another fan said, “OMG thanK you for reading this. I don’t think its about Kim Kardashian, but it sure is about everything else.”

