Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years Over Sex Trafficking

(CTN News) – A court sentenced Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in recruiting, trafficking, and exploiting underage girls on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein has been handed down.

Earlier this week, Judge Alison Nathan handed down the sentence after slamming the ‘heinous and predatory’ behavior that resulted in her preying on girls as young as 14 with Jeffrey Epstein while they were still teenagers.

Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that today’s sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell responsible for the heinous crimes she committed against children.

In this sentence, the message is clear: no one is above the law, and justice cannot be delayed.

The use of a substantial sentence will send an unmistakable message to those who are involved in the sexual abuse and human trafficking of underage victims that they will be held accountable.’

According to the rule of law, and this court is in agreement with this, no matter if you are rich, powerful, or totally unknown, you are not above the law.

‘Over the course of many years, Miss Maxwell participated in an horrific scheme to entice, transport, and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14.’

Maxwell is not being punished in place of Epstein nor as a proxy for him. As a result of her role, she is being punished,’ says Judge Nathan.

Ghislaine Maxwell apologized to the victims for the pain they have endured, claiming Jeffrey Epstein ‘fooled all of those in his orbit.’

Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 30-35 years

The prosecutors asked the judge to hand out 30-35 years of jail time to Ghislaine Maxwell, while the probation department recommended 20 years, and her attorneys requested a lenient sentence of 4.25 and 5.25 years.

Judge Alison Nathan calculated the sentencing guidelines to call for about 15.5 to 19.5 years in prison but ended up delivering a sentence slightly higher than that. As part of the judge’s decision, he considered the devastating experiences some of the victims endured, as well as Maxwell’s involvement in a scheme that was “direct and repeated.”

