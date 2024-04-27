Canada Invests $59.9 Million in Semiconductor Projects with IBM

(CTN News) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new federal investment Friday to increase semiconductor production and expand the supply chain.

According to a news release from the prime minister’s office, IBM Canada and the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI), one of Canada’s microelectronics research and innovation leaders, will receive 59.9 million Canadian dollars (43.8 million US dollars) to support their projects.

Canada’s Robust Semiconductor Sector

According to the release, these projects, totaling 226.5 million Canadian dollars (165.8 million US dollars), will support research into ground-breaking quantum technologies, add new manufacturing capacity and capabilities to IBM Canada’s semiconductor packaging facility in Bromont, Quebec, and strengthen Canada’s semiconductor supply chain.

Canada and the United States are establishing a cross-border semiconductor manufacturing corridor, with IBM investing in developing new and expanded packaging and testing capabilities at its Bromont site.

“With the demand for compute surging in the age of AI, advanced packaging and chipset technology are becoming critical for the acceleration of AI workloads,” Darío Gil, IBM’s senior global vice president, said. As one of the largest chip assembly and testing facilities in North America, IBM’s Bromont facility will play a central role in this future.”

Over 500 Canadian and worldwide semiconductor companies conduct microchip research, development, and production. According to the statement, this comprises more than 100 design firms, 30 applied research laboratories, and five production sites specializing in compound semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems, and sophisticated packaging.

