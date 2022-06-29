‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back

(CTN News) – With its much-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus will make its comeback after 29 years, reuniting the Sanderson sisters. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Sarah Sanderson, Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson. In the recently released Hocus Pocus 2 teaser, the audience is given a glimpse of what they can expect from the film 29 years later.

Hocus Pocus 2 teaser out

This short clip begins with a high school girl planning how she will celebrate her 16th birthday with two of her other classmates. The teaser then features Sam Richardson who plays a shopkeeper and warns the girls that witches get their powers on their 16th birthdays.

A candle flame ignites while the youngsters are reading a spell, scaring them. The Sanderson sisters appear just a few seconds in the taser of the Hocus Pocus sequel.

“Lock up your children, Salem, we’re back!” says Bette Midler’s character. One of the individuals at a carnival the trio is attending says, “I bet you’re looking for the stage” and Winifred replies, “Always.”.

Watch the Hocus Pocus 2 teaser here

About the Hocus Pocus movie

After a group of teenagers lit a cursed candle and brought them back to life, Mary, Winifred, and Sarah arrived in Salem in 1993. As the iconic Halloween trio works to eliminate child-hungry witches, who wish to cause havoc in the world, they are faced with a challenge.

Director Anne Fletcher has directed the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel, which also marks the return of Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson.

In addition to Sam Richardson and Whitney Peak, there are Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Lilia Buckingham, and others. Disney+ will premiere the Halloween classic on September 30. Fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Related CTN News:

Madonna Criticizes to US Supreme Court After Abortion Ruling

BET Awards 2022: Complete List Of Winners

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – Watch Online For ‘Free’ On Disney Plus