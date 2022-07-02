The Boys Season 4 Release Date. Getting Started!

According to Amazon, there will be another season of The Boys. It was renewed in July 2020 for a third season following its premiere on July 26, 2019. Amazon Prime video is supposed to premiere The Boys season 3 on June 3, 2022. Season three of the show was filmed between February 24 and September 10, 2021.

For Amazon Prime Video, Eric Kripke developed a comic superhero television series called The Boys. Before the premiere of its third season in June, Amazon will air a fourth season of The Boys. As of yet, there has been no official statement.

There’s no need to worry for fans, since Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, has confirmed that he’ll be busy shooting during the end of 2022 for the upcoming season.

The Boys Season 4