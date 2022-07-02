The Boys Season 4 Release Date. Getting Started!

According to Amazon, there will be another season of The Boys. It was renewed in July 2020 for a third season following its premiere on July 26, 2019. Amazon Prime video is supposed to premiere The Boys season 3 on June 3, 2022. Season three of the show was filmed between February 24 and September 10, 2021.
For Amazon Prime Video, Eric Kripke developed a comic superhero television series called The Boys. Before the premiere of its third season in June, Amazon will air a fourth season of The Boys. As of yet, there has been no official statement.
There’s no need to worry for fans, since Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, has confirmed that he’ll be busy shooting during the end of 2022 for the upcoming season.
The Boys Season 4
The Boys will be shot through the end of the year, Karl told Variety’s SXSW Studio during an interview. When discussing the news of his role as Leonard McCoy in a new Star Trek film, he gave away the news.
The show’s starlet slips an extremely valuable detail on the comic superhero series’ fate despite there being no official confirmation.
Karl’s character is expected to change significantly in season three, despite the addition of The Boys. His eyes are glowing in a dramatic yellow-red hue in the promotional images and trailer.
Season 4 seems inevitable after watching the new trailer and observing the changes in season 3. Although no release date for The Boys Season 4 has been announced, there is no official statement about it. When season three of the series drops on 3 June 2022, we can expect to hear more about season 4. The Boys season 3 will be available on Amazon Prime for all fans who cannot wait to watch it.