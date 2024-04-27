Powassan Virus Has Been Reported In a Massachusetts Town

(CTN News) – It has been reported that a case of Powassan virus has been reported in Sharon, Massachusetts and health officials are reminding residents to protect themselves against tick-borne diseases.

Like Lyme disease, Powassan virus is transmitted through tick bites, similar to how Lyme disease is transmitted. A survey conducted by the Town of Sharon Health Department found that, although the virus is rare, cases have increased in recent years.

As a general rule, people who are infected with Powassan Virus will not experience any symptoms, but if they are infected with the virus, their symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A severe, potentially deadly illness such as meningitis or encephalitis can result from this virus in rare cases, but in most cases they are benign.

Powassan Virus does not have a vaccine or a treatment available. Taking preventative steps against tick bites is the most effective way to prevent them, such as:

Wearing a DEET-based bug repellent is recommended

Putting on long sleeves, pants, socks, and a hat

While hiking, it is important to stay on trails in order to avoid tick habitats

After spending time outside, you should check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks and should immediately shower to remove any loose ticks that may have been present

The use of tick prevention measures for your pets, such as collars or other repellents, can help to keep them tick-free

From March until mid-May, and then again from August to November, ticks are most active in the northeast of the country.

In the last ten years, there have been sixteen cases of Powassan Virus reported in Massachusetts. It is recommended that you visit the website of the state Department of Public Health for more information.

