Connect with us

News

Powassan Virus Has Been Reported In a Massachusetts Town
Advertisement

News

However, HCA Healthcare's Annual Forecast Remains Unchanged Despite a Strong Quarter

News

Drugs From AbbVie Replace Older, Once-Best-Selling Ones

News

US Inflation Flare-Up Has a Muted Effect On The Indian Rupee

News

Ex-Self Exiled PM Nawaz Sharif Set to Reclaim PML-N Leadership

News

Vietnam's Parliament Head Resigns Amid Anti-Corruption Campaign

News

ByteDance Asserts It Won't Sell TikTok Despite US Pressure: What's Next?

News

Thailand Grants 60-Day Visa-Free Stay to Russians from May 1

News Business World News

As US Looks to Seize Russia's Assets China Dumps US Treasury Bonds

News

Open Seating Gone? Southwest Airlines CEO: Cabin Changes Under Consideration

News

Deadly Storms in Dubai and Oman Linked to Climate Change

News

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Sex Crimes Conviction Overturned in New York

News

Canada Faces Early and Intense 2024 Wildfire Season with Human-Caused Blazes

News News Asia

Dams Containing Tons of Uranium-Waste in Kyrgyzstan May Collapse

News

Germany Seeking Indian Students to Fill Labor Gaps: Increased Work Opportunities

News

Pound Slips as U.S. Data Impacts: BoE Rate Cut Expectations in Focus

News

Google Podcasts Migration Tool Goes Global After App Shutdown Announcement

News Cryptocurrency

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Faces 3 Years in Prison

News

UAE Allocates $544 Million for Flood Damage Repair in Emirati Homes

News

Why is the US Considering a TikTok Ban? Will Other Countries Do the Same?

News

Powassan Virus Has Been Reported In a Massachusetts Town

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

18 mins ago

on

Powassan Virus

(CTN News) – It has been reported that a case of Powassan virus has been reported in Sharon, Massachusetts and health officials are reminding residents to protect themselves against tick-borne diseases.

Like Lyme disease, Powassan virus is transmitted through tick bites, similar to how Lyme disease is transmitted. A survey conducted by the Town of Sharon Health Department found that, although the virus is rare, cases have increased in recent years.

As a general rule, people who are infected with Powassan Virus will not experience any symptoms, but if they are infected with the virus, their symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A severe, potentially deadly illness such as meningitis or encephalitis can result from this virus in rare cases, but in most cases they are benign.

Powassan Virus does not have a vaccine or a treatment available. Taking preventative steps against tick bites is the most effective way to prevent them, such as:

  • Wearing a DEET-based bug repellent is recommended

  • Putting on long sleeves, pants, socks, and a hat

  • While hiking, it is important to stay on trails in order to avoid tick habitats

  • After spending time outside, you should check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks and should immediately shower to remove any loose ticks that may have been present

  • The use of tick prevention measures for your pets, such as collars or other repellents, can help to keep them tick-free

From March until mid-May, and then again from August to November, ticks are most active in the northeast of the country.

In the last ten years, there have been sixteen cases of Powassan Virus reported in Massachusetts. It is recommended that you visit the website of the state Department of Public Health for more information.

SEE ALSO:

Pfizer Gets FDA Approval For Rare Inherited Bleeding Disorder Gene Therapy

UK Patients Testing World’s First Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine For Melanoma

GSK Sues Pfizer and BioNTech Over Alleged Patent Infringement in COVID-19 Vaccines
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies