Connect with us

Entertainment

Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris, Comes Out As Queer
Advertisement

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'Statue' Reference In 'Thank You AMIEE' Decoded By Swifties

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Diss Track On Kim Kardashian Has Caused a Major Setback

Entertainment

The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer: Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Fight To Death

Entertainment

Watch Hareem Shah's Latest video Leak Scandal

Entertainment

Season 2 Of The Spiderwick Chronicles: Renewal Status And Potential Storylines

Entertainment

'Thank You aIMee' Is Taylor Swift's Diss Track Directed At Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Transformers One Trailer Shows Optimus Prime And Megatron As Best Friends

Entertainment

Reneé Rapp & Kesha Update 'Tik Tok' Diddy Lyric In Surprise Coachella Duet

Entertainment

Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024

Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

Entertainment

Grimes Faces 'Difficulties' During His Coachella Performance Of 50 Minutes

Entertainment

'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce Could Hurt Their Pay

Entertainment

Trailer For Joker Sequel Features THIS British Icon

Entertainment

'J. Cole Regrets His Dissing Of Kendrick Lamar

Entertainment

What's Up With Elizabeth Hurley's Absence In 'Austin Powers 3'

Entertainment

Anna Paquin Uses A Cane After 'Difficult' 2 Years With Mobility Issues: 'It Hasn't Been Easy'

Entertainment

ZEE5’s 'Silence 2,' Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Promises to Be the Thriller Event of the Year

Entertainment

Coachella: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Want To See THIS Artist

Entertainment

Netflix Unveils Exciting TV Shows and Movies For April 2024

Entertainment

Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris, Comes Out As Queer

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

35 mins ago

on

Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.Mark Von Holden / Variety via Getty Images

(CTN News) – According to a recent Glamour article, actress Sophia Bush revealed she is in a relationship with retired United States woman’s national team player Ashlyn Harris.

As Sophia Bush wrote in a cover story for the fashion magazine published on Thursday, “I hate the idea of coming out in 2024.” As Sophia Bush stated, “But I am acutely aware that we are having this conversation during a time when the LGBTQ community is experiencing the most aggressive attacks in modern times.”

Last year, there were more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills proposed in state legislatures, which prompted Sophia Bush to come out as openly as she did because she wanted to “give the act of coming out the respect and honor that it deserves”

As she explains, “I have experienced a lot of safety, respect, and love in the queer community, and as an ally all my life, I felt like this was already home to me when I came into myself.

” As she explains, “I have always known that my sexual orientation falls on a spectrum.” As far as I am concerned, I think the word queer is the best way to describe it at the current time. Even just thinking about it makes me smile. I feel pretty good knowing that.”

This past summer, the star of the hit show “One Tree Hill” filed a divorce petition with his business partner Grant Hughes. Sophia Bush and Harris were reported to be dating in October by People magazine, although neither confirmed nor denied that this was true.

A viewing party for the Oscars was held for the two of them in March.

According to Sophia Bush in her essay, there was a rumor that she and Harris were in a relationship before Harris divorced Ali Krieger officially in September, and that may have been true.

It is clear to everyone that matters to me what is true and what isn’t,” Bush wrote. However, there is still a part of me that still stands up for what is right, trying to correct the record piece by piece.

The better me, however, with her patience earned, sits back and asks, “What’s the point? Who’s the point of this? Are these trolls on the internet? I don’t care. I will instead spend my time doing what I love.”

SEE ALSO:

Taylor Swift’s ‘Statue’ Reference In ‘Thank You AMIEE’ Decoded By Swifties

Taylor Swift’s Diss Track On Kim Kardashian Has Caused a Major Setback

The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer: Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Fight To Death
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies