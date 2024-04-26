Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris, Comes Out As Queer

(CTN News) – According to a recent Glamour article, actress Sophia Bush revealed she is in a relationship with retired United States woman’s national team player Ashlyn Harris.

As Sophia Bush wrote in a cover story for the fashion magazine published on Thursday, “I hate the idea of coming out in 2024.” As Sophia Bush stated, “But I am acutely aware that we are having this conversation during a time when the LGBTQ community is experiencing the most aggressive attacks in modern times.”

Last year, there were more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills proposed in state legislatures, which prompted Sophia Bush to come out as openly as she did because she wanted to “give the act of coming out the respect and honor that it deserves”

As she explains, “I have experienced a lot of safety, respect, and love in the queer community, and as an ally all my life, I felt like this was already home to me when I came into myself.

” As she explains, “I have always known that my sexual orientation falls on a spectrum.” As far as I am concerned, I think the word queer is the best way to describe it at the current time. Even just thinking about it makes me smile. I feel pretty good knowing that.”

This past summer, the star of the hit show “One Tree Hill” filed a divorce petition with his business partner Grant Hughes. Sophia Bush and Harris were reported to be dating in October by People magazine, although neither confirmed nor denied that this was true.

A viewing party for the Oscars was held for the two of them in March.

According to Sophia Bush in her essay, there was a rumor that she and Harris were in a relationship before Harris divorced Ali Krieger officially in September, and that may have been true.

It is clear to everyone that matters to me what is true and what isn’t,” Bush wrote. However, there is still a part of me that still stands up for what is right, trying to correct the record piece by piece.

The better me, however, with her patience earned, sits back and asks, “What’s the point? Who’s the point of this? Are these trolls on the internet? I don’t care. I will instead spend my time doing what I love.”

SEE ALSO:

Taylor Swift’s ‘Statue’ Reference In ‘Thank You AMIEE’ Decoded By Swifties