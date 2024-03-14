Meet Lek Chailert Thailand’s Elephant Whisperer and Hero of Asia

Saengduean Lek Chailert, widely recognized as Thailand’s Elephant Whisperer and a Times Hero of Asia, has dedicated over two decades to the rescue and well-being of Asian elephants.

Lek was born in 1961 in Thailand. Her grandfather, a shaman or traditional healer, received an elephant named Thong Kham, Golden One, in exchange for saving a young man’s life.

Lek began saving injured, neglected, and aged elephants in the 1990s, and by 2003, he had established a permanent home for them in the lovely Mae Taeng Valley near Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand.

Lek Chailert is a renowned conservationist and the founder of the Save Elephant Foundation. Her journey in working with elephants began over two decades ago, driven by a deep passion for the welfare and protection of Asian elephants, especially in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand.

Her impactful work extends to Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, and globally, leaving a profound mark on elephant conservation efforts.

Lek Chailert’s remarkable journey revolves around her passion for elephants and her relentless advocacy for their care and protection.

Fondly referred to as the Elephant Whisperer, she has touched the lives of many elephants through her deep understanding of these majestic creatures and her tireless efforts to rescue and rehabilitate them.

Lek’s dedication to rescuing and rehabilitating Asian elephants is awe-inspiring. She has spearheaded numerous rescue missions, saving elephants from exploitative environments and providing them a haven at the Elephant Nature Park.

One of her notable success stories includes the rehabilitation of a blind elephant named Jokia, symbolizing hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Lek’s advocacy work for elephant welfare knows no bounds. She campaigns against elephant exploitation, striving to end practices like logging and elephant rides that harm these gentle giants.

Through educational programs and outreach efforts, she raises awareness about the ethical treatment of elephants and shows the importance of creating a sustainable future for these majestic creatures in Northern Thailand and beyond.

Her unique bond with elephants transcends words, reflecting a deep connection rooted in love and respect.

Her tireless efforts in conservation and welfare have earned her the title “The Elephant Whisperer” and positioned her as a leading voice in the fight for the protection of elephants in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, and the world.

Lek’s work has earned international praise and has been featured in National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, the BBC, CBS, DW, and CNN, as well as print media outlets including The Guardian, USA Today, and Forbes.

She has received widespread recognition for her work to protect elephants, including being named one of six Women Heroes of Global Conservation by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2010, one of TIME Magazine’s Heroes of Asia in 2005, the Ford Foundation’s Hero of the Planet in 2001, and the Genesis Award from the Humane Society of the United States in 2003 and 2019.

Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story is a documentary film that has recently gained international praise, including being selected as one of two Best Feature Documentary Films at The Humane Society of the United States’ 33rd Annual Genesis Awards.

The film focuses on Lek’s work rescuing an elderly, blind elephant named Noi Nah from terrible conditions, and it sensitively depicts the predicament of Asian elephants.

Lek’s remarkable journey as a Times Hero of Asia showcases her unwavering commitment to protecting elephants and promoting environmental stewardship.

Her work serves as a beacon of hope, uniting communities and fostering a brighter future for these magnificent animals. Through her tireless efforts, Lek continues to be a driving force in the fight against elephant exploitation, leaving a legacy that resonates far beyond the borders of Asia.

Her tireless dedication over two decades has led to the rescue and improved lives of numerous Asian elephants, showcasing her profound impact on the region and beyond.

Supporting Lek Chailert’s ongoing mission is crucial in safeguarding the future of these majestic creatures and promoting sustainable elephant tourism practices in Chiang Mai and other areas.

Lek’s Elephant Nature Park is home to over 100 elephants who may finally live free of maltreatment within family herds and form close bonds with one another.

The park’s elephants are not obliged to labour, perform feats, or be ridden. Instead, people can live a more natural, dignified, and respected existence.

By learning more about her work and actively participating in elephant conservation initiatives, we can all help preserve Northern Thailand’s natural heritage and ensure the well-being of its wildlife.

Donate to the movement today to improve the lives of elephants and support the legacy of Thailand’s beloved Elephant Whisperer.