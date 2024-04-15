Connect with us

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella
Grimes Faces 'Difficulties' During His Coachella Performance Of 50 Minutes

'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce Could Hurt Their Pay

Trailer For Joker Sequel Features THIS British Icon

'J. Cole Regrets His Dissing Of Kendrick Lamar

What's Up With Elizabeth Hurley's Absence In 'Austin Powers 3'

Anna Paquin Uses A Cane After 'Difficult' 2 Years With Mobility Issues: 'It Hasn't Been Easy'

ZEE5's 'Silence 2,' Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Promises to Be the Thriller Event of the Year

Coachella: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Want To See THIS Artist

Netflix Unveils Exciting TV Shows and Movies For April 2024

Academy Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87

Sheryl Crow Praises Taylor Swift, Calling Her a "Powerhouse"

"Oppenheimer" Premieres in Japan: Reflections on Legacy in the Shadow of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Showbizztoday.com: Celebrity Gossip, Music and Fashion

Brittany Snow Confirms Rumors That She Is Engaged To Be Married

' Marvel Rivals' To Launch In May With Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, Magneto, Magik And 12 More Characters

Carol Burnett Was Unaware That She Yelled Tarzan's Yell In "Palm Royale."

Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Still In Ahock, But Optimistic We Caught It Early'

'Bad Boys 4' Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For 'Ride Or Die'

The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

Published

1 min ago

on

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

(CTN News) – Recently, Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo performed a surprise performance of No Doubt’s Bathwater on the main stage of Coachella alongside the band, as part of a surprise performance.

During the second night of the annual Los Angeles music festival, Rodrigo and No Doubt performed for the first time at the festival. This marked both Rodrigo’s and No Doubt’s first appearances at that festival.

During the SoCak ska-pop band’s eighth song, Rodrigo appeared on stage as a special guest, and the band invited him to the stage to introduce the eighth song of their set, as he was a special guest on stage.

With Gwen Stefani, lead singer of the band, Rodrigo sat down with her and grooved along with their hit single from 2000.

As the pair left the stage after their performance, they exchanged hugs before leaving the stage together as they said goodbyes.

The name Rodrigo has been mentioned in the same breath as No Doubt a number of times over the years and most of those mentions have been positive ones.

A recent interview between Rodrigo and the American songwriter revealed that No Doubt was one of his primary sources of inspiration, praising the group’s singer Gwen Stefani as being a true artist.

In a recent interview with Rodrigo, he praised Gwen for her versatility as an artist, noting that “Gwen Stefani’s ability to experiment with different styles of music, songwriting and aesthetic while remaining true to herself nonetheless is incredibly inspiring.”

To me, it seems to me that she is a prime example of an artist who goes against stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes things that she feels are cool, despite stereotypes and preconceived boundaries, while also going against stereotypes and preconceived limits. I do not know what else I could call a true artist, if that’s not what I would call a true artist if that’s not what I would call him.”

I wanted to share with you some information regarding Gwen Stefani Rodrigo who is currently on the middle of her Guts World Tour with those of you who may not know about it.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

