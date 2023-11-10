World Cup Scenario For Pakistan Following New Zealand’s Victory Over Sri Lanka

(CTN News) – ICC World Cup 2023 match 41, played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India on Thursday, saw New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the 41st match. This match was the 41st of the competition.

In the wake of New Zealand’s decisive win, Pakistan’s path to the World Cup – which was already difficult to achieve – has been made nearly impossible as they have to defeat England in their last match in Kolkata, India on November 11 in order to qualify for the World Cup.

As a result, Pakistan can reach the World Cup semi-finals:

A Pakistani team that bats first against England would have to beat them by 287 runs in order to win.

In the event that Pakistan were to bowl first against England, they would have to cross the target in just 2.4 overs, or 284 balls to spare.

Currently, India, South Africa, and Australia have already secured their places in the semi-finals of the mega event, and as of now, three teams – New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Pakistan – are fighting for the place that remains open in the semi-finals.

In the current state of affairs, the Black Caps appear to be in a dominant position to qualify. They are followed by Pakistan, while Afghanistan, on the other hand, seems to be in the weakest position thanks to its negative net run rate (NRR).

World Cup schedule for the remaining matches in the tournament

A special match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be played on November 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

On Thursday, November 11th, Australia will face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in a cricket match.

England vs Pakistan at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 11th

On November 12th, World Cup India will play a match against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

The first semi-final match will be played on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between the first and fourth-placed teams

The second semi-final will take place on November 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata between the second and third-place teams

There will be a final on November 19 in Ahmedabad between the winner of semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

