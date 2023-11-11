The ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Afghanistan vs South Africa

(CT News) – As a result of their five-wicket win over Afghanistan in the 42nd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Friday, South Africa ended their group-stage campaign on a high note.

This was the Proteas’ seventh win in the tournament. This helped them finish second in the World Cup points table, with 14 points to their name.

The ICC World Cup 2023 points table can be found here:

Currently, three teams – India, South Africa, and Australia – have already booked their place in the mega event’s semi-finals, while two other teams – New Zealand and Pakistan – are playing for the remaining position of the semi-finals.

Based on the current situation, it appears as if the Black Caps are in an excellent position to qualify thanks to their astonishing net run rate (NRR).

There is still a chance that Pakistan will qualify for the semi-final of the World Cup as they have the ability to do so, but it has, by all means, become almost impossible for them to qualify.

Pakistan can qualify for the World Cup semi-finals as follows:

The score would be 287 runs if Pakistan batted first against England in the first test.

Pakistan, if they bowl first, will need to dismiss England for 50 runs in two overs, or for 100 runs in three overs. This is if they bowl first.

Jos Buttler’s men need a win at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 11 to qualify for the Champions Trophy in 2025 and that is why Jos Buttler’s men need to win there to ensure their qualification. It should be noted that on Saturday, one of the two teams will lose something.

World Cup schedule for the remaining matches in the tournament

On November 11, Australia will play Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in a cricket match.

England vs Pakistan at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 11th

India vs Netherlands will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12th.

A semi-final will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 between the first and fourth-place teams

At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, second place will play against third place in the semi-finals on November 16th

There will be a final on November 19 in Ahmedabad between the winner of semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

SEE ALSO:

World Cup Scenario For Pakistan Following New Zealand’s Victory Over Sri Lanka