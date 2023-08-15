Visits To The San Francisco 49ers’ Training Camp By Veterans

(CTN News) – Veterans, reservists, and active-duty service members were able to watch and meet 49ers players thanks to Julie DeMaria, president and founder of OCC.

She explained that she founded OCC in her garage as a grassroots movement 20 years ago as a way to give back to service members and to do her part in supporting the armed forces.

Since 2008, DDJC has been working with OCC on a number of projects.

“DLA and DDJC have been one of the most important partners for our company in northern California,” DeMaria said.

Today, we were fortunate enough to be able to provide 50 members of the military and veterans of the armed forces with the opportunity to watch the team practice, meet the players and get some autographs.

One of the most special traditions of the 49ers, according to Briana McDonald, the team’s digital media coordinator, is hosting an area for military members of the Bay Area community prior to the team’s training camp, during which the 49ers train for the upcoming season.

McDonald said, “On Day 8 of the 49ers’ training camp, the team was able to welcome local military members and organizations that support the military and their families to watch open practice and meet their favorite 49ers players.”

It was a once-in-a-lifetime 49ers experience for Zacary Ramirez, an administrative assistant at DDJC, to attend the training camp which he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

As Ramirez said, it was a pleasure to be surrounded by veterans and active duty members from all branches, which brought back memories and made the whole 49ers experience more enjoyable. It is for this reason that I would like to take the time to thank all those who are involved with OCC.

Ever since I joined the Marines, they have been there to ensure that we are taken care of and that opportunities like this are made available to us.

According to April Bendickson, a management analyst at 49ers DDJC, the event far exceeded her expectations, and she was blown away by it.

We were greeted by so many players, stopped to chat with them and the whole experience was absolutely unforgettable,” Bendickson said.

They were very kind to spend time with us after what appeared to be an intense practice session in the heat, which was so awesome. It is always a pleasure to have such amazing opportunities provided by 49ers OCC to DDJC students and I am immensely grateful for this wonderful opportunity.

