(CTN News) – There has been a review of social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, according to Tampa Bay’s statement on Sunday.

In Sunday’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland, Wander Franco did not play a single minute.

It was made known to us during today’s game that there have been several social media posts circulating about Wander Franco, according to a statement released by the Rays after the game.

The situation is taken very seriously by us, and we are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence regarding the matter.”

A 22-year-old shortstop made his major league debut on Sunday when he started at shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds. Announcing his promotion during his game Saturday night with Triple-A Durham, Basabe went one for three with a double. He learned this during the course of his game.

On Sunday, Wander Franco started the game in the Rays’ dugout before he left in the fifth inning of the game.

A Wander Franco Snapback Hat was offered to fans 14 and younger at Tropicana Field as part of Sunday’s promotion.

In the aftermath of last night’s game, Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked if there was anything wrong with Wander Franco not playing other than an ordinary day off. According to Cash, the answer is no.

Cash explained that he was aware of the speculation, and he would not be commenting on it any further than he already had. In other words, “The day off was because (it was) a day off.”

The Rays benched Wander Franco for two games in late June as a result of the way in which he has reacted to frustrating situations and for his tendency to not be the best teammate at times.

The 22-year-old was signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning to a $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021, a deal with a team option for 2033 that could be worth $223 million.

It has been an excellent season for Rich Wander Franco, who has hit .281 this season, with 17 homers and 58 RBIs. He is 30 for 40 in stolen base attempts in 112 games, which is a record for Franco.

