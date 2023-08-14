Preseason Game: Chiefs vs. Saints: Who Will Get Playing Time?

(CTN News) – On Sunday, August 13, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints will play in the first preseason game of the 2015 NFL season when they face off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with the NFL Network broadcasting the game.

It has been reported that the Saints are favored by 3 points, with an over/under of 37.5 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Football team based in Kansas City

After losing their opening game against the Bears in Week 1 of the preseason last year, the reigning Super Bowl champions went 2-1 during the preseason last year, as they won back-to-back games.

There are few chances for backups and relatively inexperienced players to carve out a meaningful role on this offense, but second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross has been turning heads throughout training camp, according to reports.

You should keep an eye on him throughout the postseason as he could potentially become Patrick Mahomes’ new weapon.

Which Chiefs will be playing, and which Chiefs are expected to be inactive

There has been confirmation from Andy Reid that both quarterbacks will be starting on Sunday, meaning that we will get to see Patrick Mahomes in action.

There will be a few key position players who will not be able to play in the game, such as Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney.

Saints, New Orleans

In the preseason last year, the Saints went 1-2 and entering the 2023 season, the team will have a completely retooled offense, most notably at quarterback and in the backfield, as well as a retooled defense.

Derek Carr, the new Saints quarterback who joined the team during the offseason, is expected to make his Saints debut on Sunday when he starts against his old divisional rivals, though it is likely that he will only play a limited amount of series.

There has been some talk about Jameis Winston and fourth-rounder Jake Haener facing off in a real battle for the QB2 position, which has been reported to be incredibly competitive throughout the camp.

