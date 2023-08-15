Chelsea Will Sign Roméo Lavia As Part Of Its Summer Transfer Spree

(CTN News) – Chelsea will continue to spend heavily by beating Liverpool to Southampton’s Roméo Lavia. Jurgen Klopp is bracing himself for further disappointment in his search for a new midfielder following Liverpool’s disappointment in missing out on Moises Caicedo.

Southampton accepted Liverpool’s offer for Lavia on Sunday night, but Liverpool have not been able to convince him to join them. Chelsea is confident that a deal for Lavia will be concluded in the near future.

Despite not having reached an agreement with Southampton, they are expected to pay £50m plus add-ons in order to acquire the Belgian player.

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital acquired Chelsea last summer, Chelsea has spent around £900 million. It will be difficult for them to comply with the financial fair play rules if they spend large sums on transfers.

It has been reported that 13 players have left this summer – including the goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined Real Madrid on loan – and there may be a number more departures before the transfer window closes.

Jurgen Klopp criticized Chelsea’s spending on Sunday, stating that their managers usually achieve the results they desire. Liverpool made an offer of £111 million for Caicedo, but Chelsea’s offer of £100 million plus £15 million in add-ons prevailed.

A contract with an option for an additional year was signed by Caicedo,

Who could make his Chelsea debut on Sunday against West Ham.

In order to improve his midfield depth, Mauricio Pochettino has been desperately seeking new players. Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have left Chelsea this year.

On Sunday, they started with a midfield composed of Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Carney Chukwuemeka. It is possible to raise funds by selling Gallagher once Lavia has arrived.

In January, Chelsea signed Fernandez for £106.8 million, making him the most expensive player in the history of English football.

As a result of the performance of the Argentina midfielder against Liverpool as well as the arrival of Caicedo, Pochettino now has a portfolio of midfield talent worth more than £200 million.

Several bids for Caicedo were rejected by Brighton, who demanded at least £100m for the 21-year-old. The club has negotiated a sell-on clause with the Ecuadorian midfielder, who joined Brighton in February 2021 from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million.

The £20m release clause in Tyler Adams’ contract at Leeds has been triggered by Bournemouth. His move to Stamford Bridge collapsed as Chelsea stepped up negotiations with Caicedo and Lavia. Liverpool has also been linked with Adams.

According to Bournemouth, the midfielder will be their eighth summer signing. It was after Leeds’ relegation to the Championship in May that Adams’ release clause became effective.

