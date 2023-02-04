Utah Jazz And Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Big Russell Westbrook Trade

(CTN News) – The Los Angeles Lakers currently hold a 25-28 record in 12th place in the Western Conference. As the trade deadline approaches, Los Angeles Lakers will still be active, despite having already traded Kendrick Nunn for Rui Hachimura.

The Lakers and Utah Jazz have engaged in exploratory talks regarding potential Sixth Man of the Year award winner Russell Westbrook, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Currently, the Lakers are in discussions with a majority of teams regarding their potential options.

Westbrook, 34, has transitioned from being a starter to being the first player off the bench each week. It is likely that the team will be able to make a significant move within the next week if they unload his contract.

Analyzing how Russell Westbrook could be acquired from the Utah Jazz by the Los Angeles Lakers

Due to Westbrook’s expiring contract, teams looking to create cap space will be interested in him this offseason. Additionally, the team would lose Westbrook for no reason.

It’s time for the Jazz. Currently in the play-in tournament, the organization could benefit from adding the former MVP. Furthermore, a trade could create more cap space this summer.

At 34 years old and on an expiring contract, what is the value of one of the NBA’s premier bench players? The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to sign guard Mike Conley.

Westbrook has a cap hit of $47.06 million for the 2022-23 season, which is the highest on the team. Conley has Utah’s highest cap hit at $22.68 million, so he is almost certain to be involved.

To reach the cap hit requirements, the Jazz could add guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt. In order to complete the deal, the Lakers will send two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

In my opinion, this would be a suitable trade proposal for a jazz/western group…

Russell Westbrook, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for the Utah Jazz

Michael Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt are the Los Angeles Lakers

As a long-term plan, the Lakers could add Beasley and Vanderbilt in addition to Conley to replace Westbrook. Meanwhile, the Jazz would acquire two potentially valuable first-round picks in addition to the potential Sixth Man of the Year.

As a result, Utah will have extra cap space this summer. Additionally, Los Angeles Lakers would be able to develop two young players, adding some youth to the team, while limiting their cap space.

We are less than one week away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and rumors will continue to swirl. On Sportsnaut, we’ll keep you updated on all the NBA news.

SEE ALSO:

Dillon Brooks, Donovan Mitchell Ejected After Throwing Ball At Grizzlies’ Wing