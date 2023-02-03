Dillon Brooks, Donovan Mitchell Ejected After Throwing Ball At Grizzlies’ Wing

(CTN News) – Over the last few seasons, Dillon Brooks has gained a bit of a reputation for being one of the more aggressive players on the team.

It is well known that the Memphis Grizzlies winger was ejected from a playoff game during the last postseason for a cheap shot he committed against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he was involved in an altercation with another opposing player.

Another Cleveland Cavaliers player, Donovan Mitchell, was the one to get hit by the ball this time.

When Dillon Brooks was preparing to make a layup in the third quarter with just under six minutes remaining in the game, Evan Mobley stepped in and altered Dillon Brooks’ attempt.

He ended up wandering out of bounds.

Mitchell was trying to save the ball by grabbing it with his hands, but Dillon Brooks, who was on the ground, hit him in the groin with the ball.

There was a fight between the two teams as Mitchell tossed the ball off Brooks, who was still on the ground. This was in response to Brooks throwing the ball off him.

A flagrant-2 foul was assessed to Brooks, which ejected him from the game automatically, and Mitchell was also ejected from the game for the same offense.

When Brooks and Mitchell were not in the game, the Cavaliers led 83-77 at the time of the altercation, and that lead has since grown without Brooks and Mitchell.

Recently, the Grizzlies haven’t been having a good time due to the way things have been unfolding. They had lost six of their previous seven games coming into their matchup with the Cavaliers.

They would only be able to make matters more difficult by losing Dillon Brooks to a suspension.

There is a reasonable chance that Dillon Brooks will become a free agent after the season, and incidents like this are not apt to be helpful in convincing the Grizzlies to give him a long-term contract.

For the Memphis Grizzlies to get back on track this season, something needs to be changed if they want to get back on track.

