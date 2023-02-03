Connect with us

Bruins Snap a 3-Game Losing Streak Against The Maple Leafs
(CTN News) – Boston’s Bruins were in a rut following three games in four nights against tough opponents. The Black and Gold’s comfortable position atop the league standings hasn’t been affected by a loss against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Instead, the Bruins addressed the concerns that arose during their first loss streak. Boston’s back end reactivated after a week-long slump.

In the second period, Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo gave Boston their first two leads.

It was crunch time for the league’s most talented third-period team. A lull in Boston’s final 20 games led to frustrating losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

“I think we got back to our roots tonight,” Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley. “I think our depth, our d-men, the scoring, and Charlie Coyle’s line played incredible.” he said.

During the final frame on Wednesday, the team returned to excellence.

Greer got his fifth of the year at 2:13 of the third, and Zacha doubled later.

Despite Calle Jankrok cutting Boston’s lead to 3-2, Zacha’s continued scoring prowess silenced Toronto’s comeback bid.

In the high slot, Zacha cut back and hit a dart past Ilya Samsonov to extend Boston’s lead to 4-2. A little more than three minutes later, Czech forward David Krejci fed the Czech forward for his second goal.

Before their 10-day layoff, the Bruins got back to winning ways behind that third-period takeover. Boston improved to 39-7-5 with a 5-2 win over Toronto.

The backend finds its scoring touch again.

During Boston’s first skid of the season, Carlo was right there.

During the Bruins’ first skid of the season, his reliable play slipped a bit. Two days before a 10-day layoff, Carlo and the Bruins can reset.

It’s about making smart decisions laterally, especially in the neutral zone,” Carlo told reporters. I think we did a good job of that tonight. Obviously, the forwards got to the goal a lot and opened up some chances to screen the goalie. We’re back on track with that result.”

After a three-game losing streak, Carlo and Forbort rewarded the Bruins’ defense.

Third-period excellence for the Bruins.

Good teams try to overcome two-goal deficits, so the Maple Leafs gave it their all-out shot. To Toronto’s late push, the Bruins responded resoundingly.

Victor Hedman’s game-winning goal in Tampa was the result of a neutral zone breakdown. The Bruins let Aleksander Barkov’s last-second tying goal slip through multiple times two nights later.

In the third period, the Bruins answered any Toronto pushback. After Jarnkrok cut the deficit to 3-2, the Bruins had a more comfortable cushion behind Zacha’s pair.

Montgomery told NESN, “That was Bruins hockey.” We kept trying to add to the lead and not just be comfortable with a one-goal win.”

