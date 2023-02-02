Tom Brady Retires From The NFL 1 Year After Retiring

(CTN News) – This is not quite Groundhog Day – but trust me, you’ve heard this all before. Tom Brady, the quarterback of the New England Patriots, made the announcement in a video posted on social media on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL – for real this time.

Earlier this month, Tom Brady, 45, released a message to his fans on the same day that he announced he would be retiring from the NFL in 2022.

According to Brady’s updated farewell message, he announced that he would be retiring for good.

His fans were thanked – and he acknowledged the uproar caused by his earlier announcements regarding the future of the band.

There will be no long-winded remarks from me,” Tom Brady replied. There is only one super-emotional retirement essay that you are allowed to write, and I used up my own last year.”

In his letter to his family, friends, teammates, and competitors, Tom Brady said, “I would like to thank all of you for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

As a quarterback for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over a 23-year period, Brady set an unprecedented number of records.

Among his accomplishments, he has won the most Super Bowls (7), as well as scoring the most passing touchdowns (649) and passing yards (89,214).

Brady’s retirement last year amounted to giving up pro football for Lent, as he unretired himself after 40 days. Tom Brady announcement comes after the Buccaneers finished the regular season with a record of 8-9.

Despite winning the NFC South division, Tampa Bay was summarily eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.

If Brady was looking for signs that the game might finally be passing him by, he surely noticed that in this year’s playoffs, four of the quarterbacks who led their teams to the NFL’s conference championships are in their 20s: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Brock Purdy.

After 20 seasons in New England, Tom Brady moved to Tampa Bay and won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an impressive regular-season record last season, but they were beaten by the Los Angeles Rams on a late field goal to lose the Super Bowl championship.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand To Renounce SEA Games After Cambodia Host Changes ‘Muay Thai’ Name