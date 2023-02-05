Tkachuk Wins MVP Of NHL All-Star Game 2023

(CTN News) – Tkachuk had barely been given the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

Maybe someone else should have received it. On their line, Alexander Barkov was the only non-Tkachuk player.

“He should have been MVP just for dealing with Brady and me,” Tkachuk joked.

He seemed to agree.

He said, deadpan, “It was fun.” “I wasn’t expecting it.”

The puck never touched my hands in the offensive zone. I just gave all my passes to them.

A blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames to the Panthers on July 25, 2022, for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, won the award and the weekend.

At FLA Live Arena on Saturday, Tkachuk had scored seven points (four goals, three assists) in two games, including three goals and two assists in the Atlantic’s 10-6 semifinal victory over the Metropolitan Division, complete with a breakaway goal with 3:11 remaining.

His skills were on display, not just in his city. Brady, of the Ottawa Senators, was in awe. Their dream had always been to play together, and they thought Team USA might represent their most promising chance.

Then it happened.

Even though I’ve seen him a lot, I can’t imagine how skilled he is until I’m on a line with him,” Brady Tkachuk said.

It made it extra special, Matthew said.

During All-Star weekend, Tkachuk showed what South Florida hockey is like. The beach-themed shot he took at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook won him a spot in the Great Clips Breakaway Challenge.

The only thing I cared about was representing my team, he said. In addition to ‘Barky,’ it’s a true honor to be the host city. With the home crowd on our side, doing the big skills and starting the game, having the fans basically just cheer for us. It’s a big deal.

We felt we had to do our part throughout the weekend to demonstrate what a magnificent place and what dedicated fans we have.”

Though the Panthers are a point away from the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, it seemed Tkachuk could do no wrong on Saturday.

“I’m liable to get some grief for constantly praising him,” Florida general manager Bill Zito said. That, more than anything else, is what, at the end of the day, will make him more than a fan favorite, but a franchise driver.”

He certainly drove the weekend for his “home” team in South Florida, as well as for the Atlantic Division team.

In an All-Star Game, he brought energy. We’re about to play hockey, the Tkachuk brothers rah-rah’ed.”

The weekend wasn’t just about that for Matthew Tkachuk. In the locker room, he led the kids around to other All-Star players, encouraging them to get autographs and pictures with them.

In fact, Matthew was one of those kids, trailing Keith Tkachuk, himself a five-time NHL All-Star.

Sighed Zito.

He’s just a great person.

Tkachuk’s weekend ended on a sour note. Next year’s All-Star Game can be even better, Tkachuk said.

