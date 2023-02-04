Connect with us

Arsenal vs Everton, Live Stream, Time, Lineups, How To Watch
(CTN News) – In the Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday, Sean Dyche will make his debut as manager of Everton in a match that is crucial for the club.

As Dyche comes under pressure to take charge of one of the strongest sides in the league, he is going to be put to the test as to whether he has what it takes.

There is a significant gap between these two teams in terms of their league standings, with Arsenal sitting at the top and Everton sitting at the bottom of the table.

It is currently the Gunners who have a lead of eight points over their nearest competitors. They will be looking at extending that lead further if they can win today against their nearest competitors.

Meanwhile, the Toffees will be eager to show their new manager what they are capable of, and will be eager to make a statement.

There is going to be another entertaining match in the Premier League tonight, and here is everything you need to know if you want to stream it!

Arsenal vs Everton – Match Preview

  • Saturday, February 4th is the date for the event

  • It will take place at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

  • USA Network (4K) is the TV channel to watch.

  • You can watch the live stream on FuboTV (for free).

The starting lineup for the Premier League

Everton could start with the following lineup:
The five players on the pitch are: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray, Calvert-Lewin;

The following are possible starting lineups for Arsenal:
It consists of Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, and Nketiah.

Lines and odds for the Premier League in the current season

The odds below are provided by Tipico Sportsbook for the Premier League. It is pertinent to note that the odds were last updated on Friday at 9:00 AM Eastern time (ET).

On March 30th, Everton (+650) will face Arsenal (-250).

Here you will find a selection of interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities that we recommend. There is a possibility that we will earn a referral fee if you sign up for a service by clicking on one of the links on this page.

The Arsenal newsrooms are independent of this relationship, and news coverage is not impacted by this relationship.

