Tottenham vs Man City Predictions, Picks, And How To Watch – 2/5/2023

(CTN News) – Tottenham Hotspur (11-3-7) and Manchester City (14-3-3) close matchweek 22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Here’s our Manchester City prediction and pick for the Premier League.

Tottenham will move up to fifth place. Spurs hope to carry their momentum home after clean sheets against Fulham and Preston North End. Harry Kane is eager to deliver a tantalizing match in his quest to become the league’s top scorer.

In all competitions, Man City defeated Arsenal, Wolverhampton, and Tottenham in their first match in the Carabao Cup. Erling Haaland is ready to score against Kane. Already 25 goals for the former Borussia Dortmund player in the Premier League.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are Tottenham vs Manchester City soccer odds.

Tottenham vs Man City: Premier League odds

+360 Tottenham Hotspur

-145 Manchester City

Plus 310

-154 over 2.5 goals

+126 under 2.5 goals

Spurs vs Man City: How to Watch?

The USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes

Watch: FuboTV, NBC Sports, Peacock Premium

9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET

Tottenham can beat Man City

Tottenham aims to beat Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United for Champions League contention. In 21 games in the Premier League, they won 11 and drew 3.

While they still have a chance of winning the FA Cup, they lost to Nottingham Forest in the EFL Carabao Cup.

Spurs are struggling at home. This is their most likely chance to give the London fans a victory, especially against last year’s champions.

Since the Lilywhites have scored against Man City in the past, they have the potential to beat City. Heung-Min Son’s goal opened Spurs’ 2021-2022 season, while Harry Kane’s header in the 95th minute sealed a 3-2 victory in the second matchup.

Richarlison and Pape Matar Sarr are doubtful for Antonio Conte’s side. New signings Pedro Porro and Arnaut Danjuma might see some time on the pitch. This is along with Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, and Matt Doherty who have all left Spurs this week.

He scored 12 goals with Sporting Lisbon in 98 matches and earned Team of the Year honors for the last two seasons in Portugal’s top flight.

Tottenham can’t beat Man City

Manchester City hopes to take over the top spot from Arsenal after the Gunners lost to Everton. From 20 games, they have 14 wins and three draws. Chelsea and Arsenal are still in the FA Cup, while Southampton defeated them 2-0 in the EFL Caraba Cup.

City has no players on the treatment table. Joao Cancelo is on loan from Bayern Munich. Velez Sarsfield’s Maximo Perrone joined the squad.

like awaylikeaway games. With 17 points on the road, they are tied for third with Newcastle, Brighton, and Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s side entered this match confident of beating Tottenham. City scored four goals after halftime despite being 2-0 down. Cityzens held 58% ball possession, outshot Tottenham 16-9, and led Tottenham 8-3 in corner kicks. Man City leads the league in goals scored and assists provided. Ederson ranks fifth in clean sheets.

The Spurs-Man City matchup

Both teams are battling for three points. Man City has been playing better lately. Visitor wins.

