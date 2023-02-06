Connect with us

Sports

Tottenham vs Man City Predictions, Picks, And How To Watch - 2/5/2023
Advertisement

Sports

FanDuel, DraftKings NASCAR DFS Lineups For 2023 Clash At The Coliseum

Sports

Tkachuk Wins MVP Of NHL All-Star Game 2023

Sports

PSG Beat Toulouse After Messi Hits The Winner

Sports

Arsenal vs Everton, Live Stream, Time, Lineups, How To Watch

News Sports Ukraine War

Russia To Be Excluded From The Paris 2024 Olympics

Sports

Utah Jazz And Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Big Russell Westbrook Trade

Sports

Dillon Brooks, Donovan Mitchell Ejected After Throwing Ball At Grizzlies' Wing

Sports

Bruins Snap a 3-Game Losing Streak Against The Maple Leafs

Sports

Tom Brady Retires From The NFL 1 Year After Retiring

Sports News

Thailand To Renounce SEA Games After Cambodia Host Changes 'Muay Thai' Name

Sports Gaming

100 Rs Deposit Betting Sites Rated & Explained (2023)

Sports

Novak Djokovic Won his 10th Australian Open Title

Sports

Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups And LIVE Updates

Sports

Follow LIVE Updates On IPL 2023: IPL Franchises, BCCI At Loggerheads About 'Player Workload Management':

Sports

Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions, Previews, What To Watch

Sports

Updates On Girona vs Barcelona Line Ups And LIVE Streaming

Sports

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, Match List, And Entrants

Sports

5 Most Common Tactics for Betting Scams to Watch Out for, Plus Advice on How to Avert Them

Sports

Thailand Will Host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games this Year

Sports

Tottenham vs Man City Predictions, Picks, And How To Watch – 2/5/2023

Published

21 mins ago

on

Tottenham vs Man City Predictions, Picks, And How To Watch - 2/5/2023

(CTN News) – Tottenham Hotspur (11-3-7) and Manchester City (14-3-3) close matchweek 22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Here’s our Manchester City prediction and pick for the Premier League.

Tottenham will move up to fifth place. Spurs hope to carry their momentum home after clean sheets against Fulham and Preston North End. Harry Kane is eager to deliver a tantalizing match in his quest to become the league’s top scorer.

In all competitions, Man City defeated Arsenal, Wolverhampton, and Tottenham in their first match in the Carabao Cup. Erling Haaland is ready to score against Kane. Already 25 goals for the former Borussia Dortmund player in the Premier League.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are Tottenham vs Manchester City soccer odds. 

Tottenham vs Man City: Premier League odds

+360 Tottenham Hotspur

-145 Manchester City

Plus 310

-154 over 2.5 goals

+126 under 2.5 goals

Spurs vs Man City: How to Watch?

The USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes

Watch: FuboTV, NBC Sports, Peacock Premium

9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET

Tottenham can beat Man City

Tottenham aims to beat Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United for Champions League contention. In 21 games in the Premier League, they won 11 and drew 3.

While they still have a chance of winning the FA Cup, they lost to Nottingham Forest in the EFL Carabao Cup.

Spurs are struggling at home. This is their most likely chance to give the London fans a victory, especially against last year’s champions.

Since the Lilywhites have scored against Man City in the past, they have the potential to beat City. Heung-Min Son’s goal opened Spurs’ 2021-2022 season, while Harry Kane’s header in the 95th minute sealed a 3-2 victory in the second matchup.

Richarlison and Pape Matar Sarr are doubtful for Antonio Conte’s side. New signings Pedro Porro and Arnaut Danjuma might see some time on the pitch. This is along with Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, and Matt Doherty who have all left Spurs this week.

He scored 12 goals with Sporting Lisbon in 98 matches and earned Team of the Year honors for the last two seasons in Portugal’s top flight.

Tottenham can’t beat Man City

Manchester City hopes to take over the top spot from Arsenal after the Gunners lost to Everton. From 20 games, they have 14 wins and three draws. Chelsea and Arsenal are still in the FA Cup, while Southampton defeated them 2-0 in the EFL Caraba Cup.

City has no players on the treatment table. Joao Cancelo is on loan from Bayern Munich. Velez Sarsfield’s Maximo Perrone joined the squad.

like awaylikeaway games. With 17 points on the road, they are tied for third with Newcastle, Brighton, and Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s side entered this match confident of beating Tottenham. City scored four goals after halftime despite being 2-0 down. Cityzens held 58% ball possession, outshot Tottenham 16-9, and led Tottenham 8-3 in corner kicks. Man City leads the league in goals scored and assists provided. Ederson ranks fifth in clean sheets.

The Spurs-Man City matchup

Both teams are battling for three points. Man City has been playing better lately. Visitor wins.

SEE ALSO:

PSG Beat Toulouse After Messi Hits The Winner

Tkachuk Wins MVP Of NHL All-Star Game 2023

Arsenal vs Everton, Live Stream, Time, Lineups, How To Watch
Related Topics:
Continue Reading