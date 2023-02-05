Connect with us

Sports

PSG Beat Toulouse After Messi Hits The Winner
Advertisement

Sports

Arsenal vs Everton, Live Stream, Time, Lineups, How To Watch

News Sports Ukraine War

Russia To Be Excluded From The Paris 2024 Olympics

Sports

Utah Jazz And Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Big Russell Westbrook Trade

Sports

Dillon Brooks, Donovan Mitchell Ejected After Throwing Ball At Grizzlies' Wing

Sports

Bruins Snap a 3-Game Losing Streak Against The Maple Leafs

Sports

Tom Brady Retires From The NFL 1 Year After Retiring

Sports News

Thailand To Renounce SEA Games After Cambodia Host Changes 'Muay Thai' Name

Sports Gaming

100 Rs Deposit Betting Sites Rated & Explained (2023)

Sports

Novak Djokovic Won his 10th Australian Open Title

Sports

Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups And LIVE Updates

Sports

Follow LIVE Updates On IPL 2023: IPL Franchises, BCCI At Loggerheads About 'Player Workload Management':

Sports

Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions, Previews, What To Watch

Sports

Updates On Girona vs Barcelona Line Ups And LIVE Streaming

Sports

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, Match List, And Entrants

Sports

5 Most Common Tactics for Betting Scams to Watch Out for, Plus Advice on How to Avert Them

Sports

Thailand Will Host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games this Year

Sports

Copa America Will Be Held In The United States In 2024

Sports

Clippers Extend Win Streak To 4 Games With Rout Of Spurs

Sports

Anthony Davis Returns From a 20-Game Absence, Hachimura Makes His Lakers Debut

Sports

PSG Beat Toulouse After Messi Hits The Winner

Published

19 mins ago

on

PSG Beat Toulouse After Messi Hits The Winner

(CTN News) – On Saturday, PSG came from behind to defeat Toulouse 2-1 and consolidate their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a superb second-half winner from Lionel Messi.

Midfielder Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse the lead from a free-kick in the 20th minute, but Achraf Hakimi scored the equalizer before halftime at the Parc des Princes.

Just before the hour mark, Messi put PSG in front with a stunning first-time strike on his left foot from just outside the box.

In place of PSG’s two other superstar attackers, Messi scored PSG’s 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season and 15th for the club this season.

The Qatar-owned club has now opened up an eight-point lead over Marseille, which plays Nizza on Sunday and then hosts PSG in the last 16 of the French Cup in midweek.

As a result of a thigh injury suffered during last Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Montpellier, Mbappe will miss that match and the Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on February 14.

With Neymar missing a second consecutive game with an apparent adductor problem, Messi was left to lead the attack, with Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha providing support.

But Christophe Galtier’s team also suffered from injury, with Sergio Ramos unable to play and Renato Sanches forced to leave the field in tears after just 12 minutes.

At the start of the season, he started for only the fifth time since joining the club from Lille.

In his place, he was replaced by El Chadaille Bitshiabu, with Danilo Pereira moving into midfield, and the substitute was partly responsible for PSG’s loss.

As a result of Bitshiabu’s foul on Zakaria Aboukhlal, Van den Boomen sent the resulting free-kick low into the left corner of the net, with Gianluigi Donnarumma beaten, to score the winning goal.

The home side drew level seven minutes from half-time after Messi hit the post from a corner and Toulouse had another goal disallowed for offside.

Hakimi collected a Carlos Soler pass from the right flank. He cut in from the right flank and curled a left foot shot from a distance of 20 metres into the far corner.

During the 58th minute, Hakimi turned provider as he set up Messi to make it 2-1 for PSG. PSG, who have had some recent struggles, deserved to win the match.

Substitute Mikkel Desler forced a fine save from Donnarumma deep into injury time before Messi hit the post again at the end of the game.

SEE ALSO:

Utah Jazz And Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Big Russell Westbrook Trade

Russia To Be Excluded From The Paris 2024 Olympics

Arsenal vs Everton, Live Stream, Time, Lineups, How To Watch
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins