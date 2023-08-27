Connect with us

Sports

Silva Says Man City Won't Be Affected By Guardiola's Absence
Advertisement

Sports

NASCAR Racer Ryan Preece Shares His Horror Crash On Social Media

Sports

Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 59 Runs To Clinch a 3-0 Series Victory

Sports

FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer Federation President Amid Misconduct Probe

Sports

NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: TV Schedule, Channel, And Start Time

Sports

Chargers Defeat 49ers In Preseason Finale With Sam Darnold On Display

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

President 'Luis Rubiales' Refuses to Resign Amid Controversy Over Unconsented Kiss At FIFA Finals

Sports

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB, Gets Bold Predictions From Pat McAfee

Sports

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Passes Away

Sports

Pakistan Seizes Thrilling One-Wicket Victory Against Afghanistan to Seal 2nd ODI Series Triumph

Sports

FIFA Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Luis Rubiales For Women's World Cup Conduct

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

Messi's Inter Miami Thrilling Victory Over FC Cincinnati in Penalty Shootout

Sports

Baker Mayfield Reveals 12 Million Dollars That Have Been Missing

Sports

President's Kiss After Women’s World Cup Win Sparks Controversy and Debate

Sports

Flooded Dodger Stadium Under Water After Hurricane Hilary Hits Los Angeles

Sports

Novak Djokovic Avenges Wimbledon Defeat, Clinches Cincinnati Title With Win Over Carlos Alcaraz

Sports

Viewership Records: Top 6 Most-Watched MLS Cup Finals In History [+Evolution And Impact]

Sports

Spain Celebrates its 'indescribable' Victory in the Women's World Cup

Sports

Silva Says Man City Won’t Be Affected By Guardiola’s Absence

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Silva Says Man City Won't Be Affected By Guardiola's Absence

(CTN News) – Despite the absence of Man City manager Pep Guardiola, who will miss his side’s Premier League fixtures against Sheffield United and Fulham after undergoing back surgery, Bernardo Silva is confident that the club will adapt in his absence.

Juanma Lillo, an assistant coach from the Spanish national team, will replace Guardiola on the touchline for Saturday’s match as Guardiola, 52, recovers from the surgery he underwent in Barcelona.

“There has been a lack of impact, in the sense that even though it would be good to have our coach alongside us, it might have a different kind of impact if we were to be without him for two or three months,” Silva, 29, told the club’s website.

During the two Man City matches before the international break, some players had been playing for him for seven years, others for a little less time.

There is no doubt that we know perfectly well what he wants from us, as well as what the rest of the staff wants from us.

“As such, we will prepare for these games in the same way as we did for the previous ones. There is no doubt that they will be in communication with each other, and we will do our best to play in the same manner and to win these games before our manager returns.”

After tying Man City United’s league treble last season and winning Man City fifth title in six years, Man City now have the chance to win a record fourth title in a row if they are to win a fabled treble this season.

Despite all the success Guardiola has had, Lillo believes he is always looking for ways to improve.

As a result, he is able to improve everyone around him who is in his vicinity. All of us try to improve, and all of us try to contribute to the team, to get involved,” Lillo said. In my opinion, he needs very little input, since he is always building and generating ideas for himself.”

The Champions Man City team is fifth in the standings with six points from two games played so far.

The team travels to newly promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, before playing Fulham on September 2 in the first match of the season.

SEE ALSO:

NASCAR Racer Ryan Preece Shares His Horror Crash On Social Media

Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 59 Runs To Clinch a 3-0 Series Victory

FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer Federation President Amid Misconduct Probe
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs