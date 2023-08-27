India Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Thailand in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

(CTN News) – India’s dominance in the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier remained unbroken as they secured a hard-fought 5-4 triumph over Thailand in a gripping encounter.

The Indian team’s relentless spirit was evident as they displayed remarkable teamwork and determination to secure their third consecutive victory in the tournament.

India vs Thailand Match Summary:

In a high-octane showdown, India’s women’s hockey team showcased their prowess by defeating Thailand with a final score of 5-4.

The Indian side, captained by Navjot Kaur, initiated the scoring spree in the opening minute, setting the tone for the rest of the match. Monika Dipi Toppo’s outstanding performance yielded two goals in quick succession (1st and 7th minute), bolstering India’s lead.

Thailand, unwilling to be left behind, retaliated with goals from Piresram Anongnat (3rd minute), Aunjai Natthakarn (10th and 14th minutes), and Suwapat Konthong (19th minute). Despite Thailand’s relentless efforts, India’s resilience was evident as they managed to stay in the game.

The first half ended with a 3-3 scoreline, showcasing the intensity of the contest. India’s Mahima Choudhary (20th minute) displayed exceptional skill to put her team ahead. However, Natthakarn’s second goal in the first half’s final minute leveled the playing field again.

Second Half and Triumph:

As the second half commenced, India surged forward with an attacking approach, controlling the ball possession and launching dangerous forays into Thailand’s striking circle, particularly from the left flank. Their persistence bore fruit when Suwapat Konthong (24th minute) managed to score, giving Thailand a fleeting lead.

But India’s resilience proved unshakable. In-form Mahima Choudhary (26th minute) answered with a flawless goal, equalizing the score. As the clock ticked, India intensified their efforts to regain the lead. Monika Dipi Toppo’s close chance from the left flank narrowly missed the mark.

With just a minute remaining in the game, Ajmina Kujur emerged as the hero for India, netting the winning goal and securing their victory with a score of 5-4. The victory showcased India’s unwavering determination, strategic prowess, and collaborative playstyle.