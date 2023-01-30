Novak Djokovic Won his 10th Australian Open Title

(CTN News) – The outcome was predictable, but the efficiency with which it was accomplished caught everyone off guard.

Novak Djokovic easily defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win his 10th Australian Open championship and a record-tying 22nd grand slam. The match’s historical significance did not hinder the Serbians.

Novak Djokovic rushed to the players’ box after winning by scores of 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) and cried hysterically, his triumph overwhelming him.

Novak Djokovic buried his face in a towel as he returned to the court, the sound of his sobs being captured by the television cameras.

Because of his lack of the Covid-19 vaccine, Djokovic could not defend his championship the previous year and was ultimately deported.

He has dealt with a hamstring injury this year at Melbourne Park and the consequences of his father, Srdjan, being seen with a group of Russian fans at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has won 28 straight matches since his previous loss at the Australian Open in 2018.

The greatest accomplishment in my life, according to Djokovic, was this victory, he said during the award ceremony.

Given the conditions, he added, “This has been one of the most difficult tournaments I’ve ever played in my life.”

“I didn’t play last year, but I’ll be back this year. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who made me feel welcome and at ease.

Only the team and family know what we have gone through over the last four to five weeks. Therefore, this is the largest win I have ever experienced.

The quality and consistency of his tennis are even more astounding than the numbers. Djokovic has won 28 straight matches since his previous loss at the Australian Open in 2018. He only dropped one set throughout this competition.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic now share the male record for major victories, and Novak Djokovic is just the second person to have won more than 10 championships in a single grand slam. Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times, is the other; indeed.

Djokovic is back at the top of the men’s rankings in ATP.

The two guys are unquestionably the greatest athletes in the history of any sport, not just their own. Among these, which is the best? Tennis benefits from that conflict and discussion, which is still going on.

In Melbourne, Djokovic’s victory against Tsitsipas, which lasted just under three hours, also sent him back to the top of the men’s rankings, where he will remain for a record-breaking 374th week.

Tsitsipas, who is competing in his second grand slam final after losing the previous one to Djokovic at the French Open, might find solace in the fact that the 35-year-old Serb has outperformed other players before crucial moments.

Right away, the Greek service was under strain. However, as Novak Djokovic broke in the fourth game, it seemed as if not just the set but also the whole match would inevitably end. He lost 15-40 in the second game but recovered to draw the opening set at 1-1.

The third seed, Tsitsipas, put up a stronger fight in the second set. His unforced mistakes dropped, his serve improved, and he even gained a set chance, but Djokovic won the next 15-shot rally.

After then, the opportunity was lost. Tsitsipas’ chances in the tiebreak clinched forehand mistakes ruined the set.

In the third set, Tsitsipas broke serve right away, giving the impression that the match was about to change, but Djokovic broke serve right back.

Once again, a tiebreaker was required to decide between the two, and Novak Djokovic emerged victorious, leading 5-0 before winning three championship points.

The victory for Novak Djokovic was certain when Tsitsipas misfired on a long return. The Serb gestured to his head and heart while turning to face his team and family members—his father, Srdjan didn’t seem to be there. The tears suddenly began to flow.

In the end, Tsitsipas’ 42 unforced mistakes cost him the match, and he only converted one of his three break points, something he needed to do if he wanted to put the Serb to the test.

The player predicted to be one of the big two in men’s tennis for the foreseeable future is still hidden from view.

