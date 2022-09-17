Connect with us

Jaylen Watson Steals The Show As The Chiefs Defeat The Los Angeles Chargers 27-24
(CTN News) – As Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) looks back towards the end zone, he returns an interception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers against Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Kansas City.

Jaylen Watson after his 99-yard touchdown against the Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs spent seven of their ten draft picks on defense this offseason. In the seventh round, they selected cornerback Jaylen Watson out of Washington State with the 243rd overall pick.

Neither Jaylen Watson he Chiefs selected another cornerback on draft day. Their first round pick was Trent McDuffie, and their fourth round pick was Joshua Williams.

In Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Watson made a significant impact. Despite an injury McDuffie suffered in Week 1, he was given the opportunity to start.

During the fourth quarter, Watson blocked Justin Herbert’s pass intended for Gerald Everett with the game tied. Kansas City would never relinquish the lead it gained when he picked it off and ran it 99 yards to the house.

Besides securing himself his first career interception and touchdown, Watson also realized it was likely to happen.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Watson said after the game that he knew he would receive a pick. As a seventh-round pick making my first start, I knew I would be tested quite a bit.

After securing the ball, Watson knew he only had to get past Herbert to reach the end zone. We have a rule as DBs that we cannot be tackled by quarterbacks. “That’s my first job, make a move on him and just try to race to the end zone.”

That’s exactly what Watson did, and it worked out quite well. According to Media, he allowed only three catches for 25 yards on eight passes thrown his way. It doesn’t get much better than that for a seventh-round pick getting his first startRelated CTN News:

