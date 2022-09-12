Darren Waller’s contract with the Raiders has been extended

Connect with us

(CTN News) – When Darren Waller signed his contract during his breakout season in 2019, he had two years remaining on the deal. The Las Vegas Raiders have extended the contract of star tight end Darren Waller by three years.

The sides reached a deal on Saturday, according to Drew Rosenhaus, the agent. The deal adds $51 million to Waller’s existing contract, which previously provided him with about $7 million in each of the next two seasons.

In the reworked deal, Darren Waller will earn an average of more than $13 million per season through 2026. Newly negotiated money averages $17 million per year, exceeding the top existing deal at the position that pays San Francisco’s George Kittle $15 million a year. Prior to this position, Waller had the 18th highest average annual salary.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said about Darren Waller

Darren Waller is an exemplary teammate in every way. We look forward to watching him grow as a leader.” “Darren brings a tremendous commitment and work ethic to the Raiders building every day, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

The contract Waller signed during his breakout season in 2019 had two years remaining. In order to speed up the process, Waller changed agents last week to Rosenhaus.

Before the Raiders played the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener, the sides were able to reach an agreement.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, the team’s newly appointed head coach and general manager, have extended Waller’s contract for the fourth time in six months.

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden made one of the most effective moves by bringing in Waller and locking him up early during his three-plus seasons as Raiders coach.

Raiders. Waller had been on Baltimore’s practice squad as he tried to get his career on track. He got suspended twice for recreational drug use, Waller had been on Baltimore’s practice team.

As a starter, Waller ranks second in the NFL among all tight ends with 252 catches for 3,006 yards, trailing only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce in both categories. He is also tied for fifth with 14 TD catches the past three years.

As a result of ankle and knee injuries, Waller played only 11 games last season. During the season, he caught 55 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

Darren Waller will be part of a dynamic passing attack for Carr that also includes All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and Renfrow.

