FIFA 23: FUT Web/Companion App Release Date Revealed

(CTN News) _ FUT mode players eagerly await more information about the web app (Wep App) and its mobile version, the Companion App, to enjoy this feature, at least partially, for a few days.

Before the big launch of the year’s opus. In a publication on its official website, EA finally confirmed an appointment for the end of September.

When is the FIFA 23 Web App released?

EA will launch the FUT Web App a few days earlier, around ten days before FIFA 23 arrives on September 30, 2022.

Therefore, those planning to invest in the FUT mode will be able to take advantage of some significant bonuses, which will enable them to quickly build a competitive team.

It’s true, as always, there’s a bunch of gifts for players, along with daily bonuses, while you can make DCEs, so you can either start FIFA making some cool cards, or resell them since they’re going to be pretty expensive.

So save a couple pieces and buy more interesting stuff later.

You’ll need to visit the FIFA web app at least once a day starting September 21 to get your season of FIFA Ultimate Team 2023 up and running.

It’ll be obsolete in 2022. FIFA On September 16, EA Sports will be offline.