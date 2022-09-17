Sports
FIFA 23: FUT Web/Companion App Release Date Revealed
When is the FIFA 23 Web App released?
EA will launch the FUT Web App a few days earlier, around ten days before FIFA 23 arrives on September 30, 2022.
Therefore, those planning to invest in the FUT mode will be able to take advantage of some significant bonuses, which will enable them to quickly build a competitive team.
It’s true, as always, there’s a bunch of gifts for players, along with daily bonuses, while you can make DCEs, so you can either start FIFA making some cool cards, or resell them since they’re going to be pretty expensive.
So save a couple pieces and buy more interesting stuff later.
You’ll need to visit the FIFA web app at least once a day starting September 21 to get your season of FIFA Ultimate Team 2023 up and running.
It’ll be obsolete in 2022. FIFA On September 16, EA Sports will be offline.
The FIFA Companion App, the mobile version, will arrive the next day, September 22, 2022.
FIFA 23 will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch from September 30, 2022.
