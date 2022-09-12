The Steelers Inactive List Doesn’t Reflect Injuries Due To A Healthy Team.

(CTN News) – The Steelers were without two notable players for Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals. Due to Mason Rudolph’s absence for Week 1, Kenny Pickett will be Pittsburgh’s only active quarterback behind starter Mitchell Trubisky.

The Steelers inactive for Week 1 at Bengals

Kendrick Green, Pittsburgh’s starting center last season, was also inactive for Sunday’s game. Kendrick Green lost his position battle at left guard to Kevin Dotson this summer.

During the last three seasons, Rudolph was Ben Roethlisberger’s primary backup. After Trubisky was acquired by the Steelers at the beginning of free agency, he briefly became the front-runner to succeed Big Ben.

As Mike Tomlin presided over his first real quarterback position battle in 16 years as The Steelers‘ head coach, the Steelers invested a first-round pick in Pickett.

Despite playing well in preseason, Rudolph dropped from second to third on the Steeler’ depth chart when the season began. Despite reports of interest from other teams, the Steelers chose not to trade Rudolph.

It is likely that the Steeler will be short on guard depth for Sunday’s game as Green is out. In place of Dotson or Mason Cole, backup center J.C. Hassenauer would be a good candidate to step in to replace Dotson or Mason Cole, both of whom have made seven starts in the past two seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense will have to contend with a formidable Cincinnati defense that only allowed 20 combined points in its two games against the Steelers last season as well.

Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, and Sam Hubbard are a few of the defensive players who contribute to the success of the unit.

