Connect with us

Sports

The Steelers Inactive List Doesn't Reflect Injuries Due To A Healthy Team.
Advertisement

Sports

Darren Waller's contract with the Raiders has been extended

Sports

Falcons Lose 27-26 To Saints Following a Wild Comeback.

Sports

Iga Swiatek wins her first U.S. Open, making her a new tennis powerhouse

Sports

Cadiz vs. Barcelona: Barcelona Wins On The Road With A Goal From Lewandowskin

Sports

Quinn Ewers Is Injured After Being Hit By An Alabama Defender

Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide's Live Score Against Texas Longhorns. You Can Stay Up To Date With The Game

Sports

Khamzat Chimaev Reacts To Failure To Meet Weight For His Fight With Nate Diaz At UFC 279

Sports

Chelsea Signs Potter to 5 Year Managerial Contract

News Sports

Aaron Judge Hits His 55th Home Run And Keeps Pace With His 65th

Sports

Zurich vs. Arsenal Odds, Picks, How To Watch, Europa League Predictions

Sports

Rams vs. Bills: Schedule, Time For NFL's Thursday Night Football

Sports

Napoli vs. Liverpool Result, Highlights, And Analysis As Reds Hit For Four

Sports

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: how to watch, stream UEFA Champions League Predictions

Sports

India Can Still Qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here are the Details

Sports

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: A Mislav Orsic Shock Stuns Thomas Tuchel In The UEFA Champions League

Sports

Donovan Mitchell Gets His Trade to Cleveland

Sports

2022-2023 EPL First Mid-Week Games Top Six Picks and How They Played Out

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony Goal, After Video Is Viewed By Fans

Sports

NFL Profiles: Darrel Williams

Sports

The Steelers Inactive List Doesn’t Reflect Injuries Due To A Healthy Team.

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Steelers

(CTN News) – The Steelers were without two notable players for Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals. Due to Mason Rudolph’s absence for Week 1, Kenny Pickett will be Pittsburgh’s only active quarterback behind starter Mitchell Trubisky.

The Steelers inactive for Week 1 at Bengals

Kendrick Green, Pittsburgh’s starting center last season, was also inactive for Sunday’s game. Kendrick Green lost his position battle at left guard to Kevin Dotson this summer.

During the last three seasons, Rudolph was Ben Roethlisberger’s primary backup. After Trubisky was acquired by the Steelers at the beginning of free agency, he briefly became the front-runner to succeed Big Ben.

As Mike Tomlin presided over his first real quarterback position battle in 16 years as The Steelers‘ head coach, the Steelers invested a first-round pick in Pickett.

Despite playing well in preseason, Rudolph dropped from second to third on the Steeler’ depth chart when the season began. Despite reports of interest from other teams, the Steelers chose not to trade Rudolph.

It is likely that the Steeler will be short on guard depth for Sunday’s game as Green is out. In place of Dotson or Mason Cole, backup center J.C. Hassenauer would be a good candidate to step in to replace Dotson or Mason Cole, both of whom have made seven starts in the past two seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense will have to contend with a formidable Cincinnati defense that only allowed 20 combined points in its two games against the Steelers last season as well.

Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, and Sam Hubbard are a few of the defensive players who contribute to the success of the unit.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

 you can also visit USNIB