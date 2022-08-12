Connect with us

James White Announced His Retirement From The Patriots
James White Announced His Retirement From The Patriots

Published

20 mins ago

on

on

James White

(CTN News) – James White, the running back for the New England Patriots of the National Football League, has announced his retirement after serving the team for eight years.

As a Patriot, James White won three Super Bowls

Robert Kraft, Patriots Chairman and CEO, said, “James White has always been a highly reliable and dependable player.” In the past seven years, he ranked first in receptions and touchdowns among all NFL running backs.
He is a soft-spoken leader who led by example and was the best at what he did. With 20 points, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
He helped the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI. James has been a great player for us, but he is an even better person. Known for his work ethic, professionalism, and positive daily attitude, he is a man of great character and integrity.
During his time in New England, James became a part of the Patriots’ family, and while his presence in our locker room will be missed, we are happy for James and his family.
It will be a great pleasure to celebrate his career contributions for many years to come as a three-time Super Bowl Champion.

From Wisconsin, James White was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft (130th overall).

Five-foot-10, 205-pounder played in 95 regular season games with 13 starts and ran for 1,278 yards on 319 attempts with 11 touchdowns and caught 381 passes for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He also played in 12 postseason games with three starts and gained 146 rushing yards on 36 attempts with five touchdowns and 59 receptions for 506 yards with three touchdowns.

Head coach Bill Belichick said James defines what it means to be a consummate professional. A combination of great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense.

His dependability, consistency, unselfishness, and performance are exceptional. He was a team captain for more than a decade and one of the best team players I have ever coached.

While soft spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team.

