James White Announced His Retirement From The Patriots

(CTN News) – James White, the running back for the New England Patriots of the National Football League, has announced his retirement after serving the team for eight years.

As a Patriot, James White won three Super Bowls

Robert Kraft, Patriots Chairman and CEO, said, “James White has always been a highly reliable and dependable player.” In the past seven years, he ranked first in receptions and touchdowns among all NFL running backs.

He is a soft-spoken leader who led by example and was the best at what he did. With 20 points, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

He helped the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI. James has been a great player for us, but he is an even better person. Known for his work ethic, professionalism, and positive daily attitude, he is a man of great character and integrity.

During his time in New England, James became a part of the Patriots’ family, and while his presence in our locker room will be missed, we are happy for James and his family.

It will be a great pleasure to celebrate his career contributions for many years to come as a three-time Super Bowl Champion.