Sports
James White Announced His Retirement From The Patriots
(CTN News) – James White, the running back for the New England Patriots of the National Football League, has announced his retirement after serving the team for eight years.
As a Patriot, James White won three Super Bowls
From Wisconsin, James White was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft (130th overall).
Five-foot-10, 205-pounder played in 95 regular season games with 13 starts and ran for 1,278 yards on 319 attempts with 11 touchdowns and caught 381 passes for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns.
He also played in 12 postseason games with three starts and gained 146 rushing yards on 36 attempts with five touchdowns and 59 receptions for 506 yards with three touchdowns.
Head coach Bill Belichick said James defines what it means to be a consummate professional. A combination of great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense.
His dependability, consistency, unselfishness, and performance are exceptional. He was a team captain for more than a decade and one of the best team players I have ever coached.
While soft spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team.
People Also Read:
Is Jason Heyward’s Career In Chicago Is Over?
Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season