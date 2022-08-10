Connect with us

Is Jason Heyward's Career In Chicago Is Over?
News

(CTN News) – The career of Jason Heyward in Chicago has come to an end. There have been ups and downs, as you might expect. However, I was glad to have him here in the end.

Before the Cubs’ game against the Nationals on Monday night, President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer told reporters Jason Heyward wouldn’t play again this season. As Josh posted here, he said he would be released at the end of the season.

According to Hoyer, the Cubs have younger outfielders they want to evaluate, and Jason Heyward does not fit their future plans.

It’s Jason Heyward’s 33rd birthday today, so today is a strange day to write this article. However, here we are.

It’s still the largest contract in Cubs franchise history, by total dollars, so Heyward’s career as a Cub has been controversial.

He hit .245/.323/.377 (85 OPS+) with 62 home runs in 744 games, worth 8.9 BWAR. There was no hope or expectation for that kind of bWAR per season, which is 1.3 bWAR.

When the Cubs signed Heyward, he was coming off a season worth 6.9 bWAR in St. Louis. It would have been worth it if he had done half that each year during his Cubs career.

It didn’t happen. Injuries were the main cause of his failures. He didn’t play 150 games in any of his seven Cubs seasons, and although he had decent seasons in 2019 and the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he had a disastrous 2021 and 2022.

Even through all of that, Heyward remained committed to the team, worked hard, and never made excuses. As a Cub, he won two Gold Gloves and provided solid defense until last season, when he seemed to slow down.

