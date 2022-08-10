Connect with us

News Sports

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
Advertisement

News News Asia

Cambodia to Deport Nigerian Man Who Imported Monkeypox

News Sports

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Surpasses its 750,000 "Neuter and Vaccinate" Milestone

News Sports

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

News World News

John Travolta, 68 Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

News World News

Trump Say FBI Raid on His Home "Prosecutorial Misconduct."

News World News

Anne Heche Remains in Coma After Fiery Crashing into House

News Politics

Nida Poll Shows 64 Percent of Thais Want Prayut Gone

Entertainment News

Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at Age 73

News

Bangkok Named Best City In Asia-Pacific For International Conventions

Business News

Thailand Will Imports 10,500 Tonnes Of Shrimp As Domestic Yield Falls

News Regional News

Police to Implement Smart Safety Zones Nationwide in 2023

News Sports

West Ham vs Man City, live Score, updates, and Stream Link

News World News

Moscow Luke Warm to Brittney Griner Prisoner Exchange

News

Fire At Ministry Of Energy Building On The 33rd Floor Under Control

News

Police Arrest Pub Owner After 15 People Killed in Raging Fire

News Southern Thailand

German Tourist Flees Hospital Isolation After Monkeypox Test

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Entertainment News

Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash, Family Asks for prayers - Update

News

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

57 mins ago

on

Chris Sale

(CTN News) – The Red Sox announced Tuesday that lefty Chris Sale fractured his right wrist during a bicycle accident on August 6. The injury will end Sale’s 2022 season. Spring Training is expected to begin soon for him.

In the five years since Sale signed the $145MM contract extension in March 2019, he has made just 11 starts. When the contract was signed, Chris Sale was already under contract for the 2019 season.

Chris Sale has missed time with elbow inflammation, Tommy John surgery, rib cage stress, and a fractured pinkie finger he sustained on a comebacker earlier this summer.

Since the contract’s inception, he has pitched just 48 1/3 innings in the regular season (plus nine frames in the postseason in 2021).

In a healthy state, Chris Chris Sale is one of the sport’s most dominant players. There were seven consecutive All-Star Games in which Sale played and never finished below sixth place in the American League Cy Young voting during the period of 2012-18.

In the course of his career, he pitched to a combined 2.91 ERA in 1388 innings, averaging 30 starts and 198 innings per season (plus an additional 25 innings with the Boston Red Sox in the postseason).

In an effort to close out Boston’s 2018 World Series victory over the Dodgers, Sale came on in relief and punched out Justin Turner, future teammate Enrique Hernandez, and Manny Machado, capping off the franchise’s fourth championship since the “curse-breaking” 2004 season.

Since then, Sale has had mostly a downhill ride, as he has struggled with fluke injuries and has received some deserved criticism for being filmed destroying a clubhouse television with an early hook.

After getting an early hook during a Triple-A rehab game earlier this summer. As a result of this latest injury, Sale’s 2022 campaign will come to an end after just 5 2/3 innings after a very promising start.

Since Chris Sale will turn 34 next March, he has plenty of time to return to form and serve as a foundational piece for the Sox. Over the course of this season’s tiny sample of five and a third frames, he averaged 94.9 mph with his heater

Right in line (actually slightly better than) his average fastball during that aforementioned seven-year run of dominance between Chicago and Boston.

People Also Read:

Guinness World Records: Champions League ‘The Greatest Sports Competition In History
Esports Biggest Esports Upsets Ever: Predicting High-Value Bets
Liverpool Ties Fulham 2-2 in Premier League Opener
Related Topics:
Continue Reading