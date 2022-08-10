Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

(CTN News) – The Red Sox announced Tuesday that lefty Chris Sale fractured his right wrist during a bicycle accident on August 6. The injury will end Sale’s 2022 season. Spring Training is expected to begin soon for him.

In the five years since Sale signed the $145MM contract extension in March 2019, he has made just 11 starts. When the contract was signed, Chris Sale was already under contract for the 2019 season.

Chris Sale has missed time with elbow inflammation, Tommy John surgery, rib cage stress, and a fractured pinkie finger he sustained on a comebacker earlier this summer.

Since the contract’s inception, he has pitched just 48 1/3 innings in the regular season (plus nine frames in the postseason in 2021).

In a healthy state, Chris Chris Sale is one of the sport’s most dominant players. There were seven consecutive All-Star Games in which Sale played and never finished below sixth place in the American League Cy Young voting during the period of 2012-18.

In the course of his career, he pitched to a combined 2.91 ERA in 1388 innings, averaging 30 starts and 198 innings per season (plus an additional 25 innings with the Boston Red Sox in the postseason).

In an effort to close out Boston’s 2018 World Series victory over the Dodgers, Sale came on in relief and punched out Justin Turner, future teammate Enrique Hernandez, and Manny Machado, capping off the franchise’s fourth championship since the “curse-breaking” 2004 season.

Since then, Sale has had mostly a downhill ride, as he has struggled with fluke injuries and has received some deserved criticism for being filmed destroying a clubhouse television with an early hook.

After getting an early hook during a Triple-A rehab game earlier this summer. As a result of this latest injury, Sale’s 2022 campaign will come to an end after just 5 2/3 innings after a very promising start.

Since Chris Sale will turn 34 next March, he has plenty of time to return to form and serve as a foundational piece for the Sox. Over the course of this season’s tiny sample of five and a third frames, he averaged 94.9 mph with his heater

Right in line (actually slightly better than) his average fastball during that aforementioned seven-year run of dominance between Chicago and Boston.

