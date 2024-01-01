Fulham vs. Arsenal: How To Watch Live Stream Premier League In Canada

Connect with us

Sports

(CTN News) – Arsenal’s Premier League title credentials will face another test at Craven Cottage on Sunday as they aim to defeat Fulham, a team that has not won this fixture in over ten years.

Following their disappointing 2-0 loss to West Ham on Thursday, Mikel Arteta’s men are determined to bounce back and regain their form. Currently trailing two points behind Liverpool, a victory in Sunday’s derby duel would temporarily place Arsenal back at the top of the league table.

Guide to Fulham vs. Arsenal in the US/Canada Today

Game Date: December 31, 2023

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

Catch the live broadcast of the Fulham vs. Arsenal game in the U.S. on Fubo: Begin your free trial today!

Stream the Fulham vs. Arsenal game live in Canada on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Despite their strong performance at the Emirates this season, the Hammers surprised everyone with a convincing victory over the Gunners in their recent match.

Arteta has been defending his team in the aftermath, but it cannot be denied that Arsenal’s current form is considerably worse compared to their second-place finish last season.

Arsenal will be without Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, and Takehiro Tomiyasu for their upcoming match.

However, Kai Havertz will be able to play after serving his suspension. On the other hand, Raul Jimenez will be available for Fulham, as he has completed his ban for kicking Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff.

There is some positive news for the host team as well, with Adama Traore and Tim Ream potentially featuring if they pass their fitness tests.

Unfortunately, Willian will not be ready to face his former club. Fulham will be aiming to improve on their previous draw against Arsenal and take advantage of any vulnerabilities the away team may have.

