AstraZeneca Admits Side Effects of Covid Vaccine: Court Documents Reveal Rare Blood Clot Risk

(CTN News) – AstraZeneca has confessed in court for the first time that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause fatal blood clotting adverse effects.

The incredibly rare reaction is at the heart of a multimillion-pound class action filed by hundreds of families who claim they or their loved ones were injured or murdered by the pharmaceutical giant’s ‘defective’ vaccination.

Lawyers for the claimants believe some cases could be worth up to £20 million in compensation.

AstraZeneca, the company opposing the claims, admitted in a February court statement to the High Court that their vaccination ‘may, in extremely rare situations, induce TTS’.

TTS stands for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a medical disorder in which a person has blood clots with a low platelet count. Platelets help the blood clot.

The issue, listed as a potential side effect of the vaccination, was formerly known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).

AstraZeneca’s admission could result in individual payouts.

The business has confessed in court for the first time that its jab can trigger the disease after being aware of the potential negative effects for two years, according to The Telegraph.

Taxpayers will bear the cost of any prospective payout due to an indemnification agreement AstraZeneca made with the government during the Covid pandemic to expedite vaccine production when the country was under lockdown.

It comes just days after the company reported revenue topping £10 billion in the first quarter of 2024, representing a 19 percent increase. Officials noted that the company had had a very strong start to the year.

Jamie Scott, a father of two and an IT engineer, is one of the individuals seeking compensation for injuries related to AstraZeneca’s vaccination.

He had a lifelong brain injury as a result of a blood clot and a brain bleed after receiving the vaccine in April 2021. He’s been unable to work since.

His is one of 51 pending claims in the High Court, claiming damages totaling over £100 million.

Kate Scott, Mr Scott’s wife, commented on the development, saying, “I hope their admission means we will be able to sort this out sooner rather than later.”

‘We require an apology and reasonable compensation for our family and other families who have been impacted. We have the truth on our side and refuse to give up.

Sarah Moore, a partner at law firm Leigh Day representing claimants against AstraZeneca (AZ), accused the business of utilizing delaying tactics on victims.

She stated, “Unfortunately, it appears that AZ, the government, and their lawyers are more interested in playing strategic games and incurring legal fees than in seriously dealing with the devastating impact that their AZ vaccine has had on our clients’ lives.”

AstraZeneca said, ‘ Our hearts go out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health difficulties.

‘Patient safety is our top priority, and regulatory authorities have established clear and severe requirements for the safe use of all medicines, including vaccinations.

‘Based on the body of evidence from clinical trials and real-world data, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has consistently been shown to have an acceptable safety profile, and regulators worldwide consistently state that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.

The fresh documents filed to the court differ from AstraZeneca’s prior submissions last year, which argued that their jab could not cause TSS’ at a generic level’.

According to the new submission, the trigger for TSS from the AstraZeneca jab is unknown and can occur in persons without the vaccine.

It states, ‘ Causation in every individual case will be a topic for expert evidence.’

In legal documents, AstraZeneca denies making a U-turn on conceding that its jab may induce TTS.

Lawyers representing victims and families are suing AstraZeneca under the Consumer Protection Act of 1987.

They claim the vaccination was ‘a faulty product’ that was ‘not as safe as customers generally were reasonably entitled to expect’.AstraZeneca has categorically disputed these assertions.

In March 2021, just over two months after its initial deployment in the UK, health officials found cases of VITT connected to AstraZeneca’s vaccine in Europe.

However, the evidence did not become clear enough to limit the jab until April of that year.

Initially, officials confined the jab to adults over 30. In May 2021, it will be limited to individuals over 40.

Because the vaccination still functioned against COVID-19, it was thought worthwhile to administer it to elderly British citizens who were more likely to die or be injured if they became ill with the virus.

Approximately 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered in the United Kingdom.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency reports that at least 81 Brits have died from blood clot issues associated with the AstraZeneca jab.

An unconfirmed number of people have been hurt or incapacitated.

Covid vaccine rollouts have reduced or eliminated the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in favor of mRNA alternatives from Pfizer and Moderna.

With health officials not ordering more doses, the jab has effectively been removed in the UK.

The risk of TTS following AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccination is around one in 50,000.

However, AstraZeneca’s jab is credited with saving around 6 million lives worldwide during the Covid epidemic.

MailOnline met with victims and families seeking compensation, who strongly support vaccination for public health and do not oppose it.

The motives for legal action are complex.

Some seriously disabled people are facing significant continuous medical bills as well as being out of work. In certain circumstances, their family members must also abandon their jobs to provide them with round-the-clock care.