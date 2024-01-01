Inactive Players For The Washington Commanders vs The San Francisco 49ers.

(CTN News) – On Friday, the Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game, announcing that five players will be ruled out.

Yesterday, three of those players (Charles Leno, Tyler Larsen, Percy Butler) were placed on injured reserve. Additionally, Washington will be without their starting cornerbacks, Kendall Fuller (knee) and Benjamin St-Juste (concussion). This will put Washington’s depth to the test against the formidable 49ers offense.

The major news this week revolved around the decision to bench QB Sam Howell in favor of Jacoby Brissett. However, Brissett is now sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving Howell to start the game.

To address the situation, Washington has signed Jake Fromm from the practice squad. Brissett will serve as the team’s emergency third QB, ready to step in if Howell or Fromm suffer injuries.

Furthermore, rookie RB Chris Rodriguez was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week due to an ankle injury. On the other hand, Brian Robinson, who has been absent for the past two games due to a hamstring injury, will be returning to the backfield today.

In addition, Washington has made some changes to their roster. They have signed OT Alex Akingbulu from the practice squad, as well as long snapper Tucker Addington to the main roster.

The team has also lost two offensive linemen this week, with Cornelius Lucas stepping in for Charles Leno Jr. at left tackle and Nick Gates continuing to start at center in place of Tyler Larsen. RT Andrew Wylie suffered an elbow injury and will be limited in practice.

As a result, Trent Scott will once again step in at RT. Furthermore, CB Nick Whiteside II and S Sean Chandler have been elevated from the practice squad and will be active today, providing secondary help and available for special teams work.

However, TE Cole Turner and UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley will be inactive for today’s game. Additionally, rookie DE Andre Jones Jr was inactive last week, but it is Jalen Harris who will not be active against the 49ers today.

