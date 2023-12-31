Connect with us

Detroit Pistons Snap 28-Game Losing Streak
2 days ago

Detroit Pistons Snap 28-Game Losing Streak

(CTN News) – The Detroit Pistons ended their 28-game losing streak by defeating the undermanned Toronto Raptors 129-127. Cade Cunningham scored 30 points and had 12 assists in the victory.

The streak matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record and tied the record for the longest losing streak in the history of major sports leagues. Cunningham expressed his joy and gratitude for being part of a team that never quits.

Jalen Duren made a significant contribution with 18 points and 17 rebounds, whereas Kevin Knox II provided an additional 17 points.

Duren was ecstatic after achieving their goal following months of battles and challenges. Siakam scored 35 points and Schroder contributed 28 for Toronto in their back-to-back game. The Raptors made a trade with the Knicks, exchanging Anunoby, Achiuwa, and Flynn for Barrett and Quickley.

Rajakovic praised his team’s energy and resilience and acknowledged the’ strong performance. The Pistons had a 90-86 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Cunningham and Ivey gave them a significant lead of 110-99.

Toronto responded with an 8-2 run, but Cunningham’s jumper extended the Pistons’ advantage to 114-107. Despite Siakam’s 3-pointer reducing the deficit to 126-122, the Pistons secured the victory from the free-throw line.

Trent Jr. hit a last-second 3-pointer, but the game was already decided, and the Pistons celebrated.

“That’s a new experience for me,” expressed Pistons coach Monty Williams. “Throughout my entire life, I’ve been in numerous locker rooms, but this is the first time I’ve witnessed such an overwhelming reaction.

The guys were shouting with joy, and it almost brought tears to my eyes. I am genuinely thrilled for our team and everyone in the locker room.”

