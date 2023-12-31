Connect with us

Eagles-Cardinals Parlay: 3 Bets And One Parlay

(CTN News) – The Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) aim to handle their business against the Arizona Cardinals (3-12) in their home game on Sunday.

Adding to the intrigue, former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon now serves as the head coach of the Cardinals.

While the Eagles strive to maintain their momentum towards the playoffs, the Cardinals still possess a chance to spoil the prospects of securing a high seed.

According to BetMGM, the Eagles are favored at (-750), while the Cardinals stand at (+525). Take a look at the other wagers I have prepared for this exciting New Year’s Eve showdown on Sunday.

AJ Brown scores a touchdown at any given time.

I believe the Eagles offense is poised for another successful day. The offensive arsenal can anticipate a satisfying performance, particularly considering the Cardinals’ subpar defense this season.

AJ Brown consistently proves to be a reliable choice for scoring a touchdown, hence I am confidently supporting him today.

9.5 points were scored in the first quarter.

I believe the Eagles will commence the game with a rapid start today. Being at home on New Year’s Eve against their former defensive coordinator’s team, the atmosphere inside the stadium will be lively.

In my opinion, the Eagles will be the first to score, achieving a touchdown and a field goal in the opening quarter.

J. Hurts recorded 251.5 passing yards.

A significant factor in the success of the offense relies on Hurts’ ability to effectively execute plays. Additionally, the team is fiercely competing to maintain their chances of securing the top seed position (provided that the 49ers lose one more game and the Eagles continue to win).

In my opinion, Hurts will have another exceptional performance at home and surpass the projected passing yards.

Detroit Pistons Snap 28-Game Losing Streak

Marvin Harrison Jr. Opts Out Of Cotton Bowl For Ohio State vs Missouri.

Cowboys Win a Controversial Thriller Against The Lions
