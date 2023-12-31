Cowboys Win a Controversial Thriller Against The Lions

(CTN News) – The Dallas Cowboys emerged victorious in a contentious ending, defeating the Detroit Lions 20-19 and ensuring an impeccable 100 percent home record for the season.

With Dallas leading 20-13 and only 23 seconds left in the game between two teams already guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff, bringing the Lions within one point of tying the game.

In his characteristic fashion, Detroit head coach Cowboys Dan Campbell chose to go for a two-point conversion and take the lead instead of settling for the extra point.

Initially, it seemed like the gamble had paid off when Goff connected with lineman Taylor Decker in the end zone for the two points. However, the referee deemed Decker an ineligible receiver, sparking protests from the Lions. They vehemently argued that Decker had followed the rules by reporting as an eligible receiver, as stated for players who are not typically receivers, such as Decker, an offensive tackle.

Despite being penalized and pushed back to the seven-yard line for a repeat of the play, Campbell remained steadfast in his decision. Although Goff was intercepted, the Cowboys were penalized for offside this time, granting the Lions a third opportunity for the two points.

Campbell stuck to his guns, but James Mitchell failed to catch Goff’s pass, resulting in an incomplete play. The Cowboys successfully recovered Detroit’s onside kick attempt and managed to run out the clock, securing their eighth victory in eight home games this season.

Campbell was visibly furious at the conclusion of the game.

According to Campbell, the explanation was that Dan Skipper (number 70) reported Cowboys and Taylor Decker (number 68) did not. Campbell firmly believed that the referees made a mistake and that Decker had actually reported as eligible.

On the other hand, Decker clarified that he followed the required procedure. He emphasized that he did exactly what the coach told him to do, which was to approach the referee and say ‘report.’ He even mentioned that there is video evidence of this incident.

The video footage confirmed that both Decker and Skipper separately approached the referee before the two-point attempt.

As a result of this controversy, both NFC teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, now have records of 11-5. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys took a remarkable 7-3 lead with a 92-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.

Despite Detroit managing to take the lead with a three-yard rush from Cowboys David Montgomery, Dallas positioned themselves for a potential victory with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Brandin Cooks and a 43-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey.

The late drama somewhat overshadowed the impressive milestones achieved by Lamb. He surpassed Michael Irvin for the most receiving yards in a season, reaching a total of 1,604 yards. Additionally, Lamb also broke Irvin’s record for the most receptions in a season, making his 112th catch of the year.

Lamb expressed his joy, saying, “It means everything. It shows that all the hard work that me and my teammates have put in is paying off.”

SEE ALSO:

Marvin Harrison Jr. Opts Out Of Cotton Bowl For Ohio State vs Missouri.