Bucks’ Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

In less than two weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks' rollercoaster season has reached its nadir.

There have been four consecutive losses for the Bucks, as well as six in their last seven games. Doc Rivers’ arrival left the team with a 32-14 score. They are now 15-17.

If the Bucks do not turn things around quickly, they could face another early exit from the Eastern Conference playoffs behind the Boston Celtics (47-31). Milwaukee (47-31) is one game ahead of the New York Knicks (46-32) for the second seed after the Orlando Magic (46-32).

After the Bucks’ 122-109 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke out. There is something wrong with the team environment.”

Antetokounmpo elaborated on his comments regarding the environment.

He said that losing a game was not pleasant. It’s impossible for you to watch Amazon Prime at home, enjoy your steak with some guys who drink, or drink wine with some guys who drink. Lego is it for me. Putting my Legos in place makes me even more frustrated and I hurt my fingers. The environment doesn’t feel good to me because of this.

Since losing to the Miami Heat in the first round of last year’s playoffs, the Bucks have been going through plenty of upheaval.

A new coach, Mike Budenholzer, has been appointed and star guard Damian Lillard has been acquired. Budenholzer was replaced by Adrian Griffin, who was fired midway through the season despite a record of 30-13. Prunty led the team to a 2-1 record during his interim tenure. Because Griffin’s tenure was short and the Bucks struggled on defense, they decided to switch coaches. Even with Rivers’ efforts, inconsistency persists.

Rivers’ first 10 games lost seven. Since the All-Star break, the team has won six straight games. They’re slumping again now. You can tell who’s the real one by those moments, because everyone has to say how bad and wrong it is,” Lillard said. It’s either fold or don’t fold. As we experience the playoffs, we’ll learn a lot about ourselves.”

When comparing Griffin and Rivers’ records, extenuating circumstances should be taken into account.

The coaching change made Milwaukee’s schedule significantly tougher. It was just the fourth time in 29 games that Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton were all available, and Middleton left after getting hit in the mouth midway through the second quarter. Two-thirds of those pre-Rivers games were played by those three players, though Middleton was on a minutes restriction most of the time.

