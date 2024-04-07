Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

(CTN News) – Despite the pain, Shane Bieber pitched until he was unable to continue.

The 2020 Cy Young winner, who had looked like his dominant self in two recent starts, will undergo season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery.

As the elbow deteriorated, Bieber struck out a league-leading 20 and pitched 12 scoreless innings against Oakland and Seattle. Chris Antonetti, president of Guardian baseball operations, described Bieber’s performance and toughness as “sheer toughness and grit.”.

A year ago, Bieber, 28, was limited to only 21 starts due to elbow issues. He experienced pain after his opener against the A’s. Before facing the Mariners, the Guardians provided him with additional treatment and gave him an extra day off. Despite soreness and inflammation, Justin Bieber fought through six innings of baseball anyway.

Upon his return to Cleveland, he underwent additional imaging tests and consultations. An elbow reconstruction was recommended by Dr. Keith Meister and Dr. Neal ElAttrache recommended elbow reconstruction on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s right shoulder.

On Friday night, Bieber decided to undergo the procedure, knowing that it could take up to 16 months to recover.

During an interview, Antonetti expressed his devastation. Let down several people. That couldn’t be further from the truth – Shane is a great leader, teammate, and professional.

Meister will perform Shane Bieber surgery in Dallas soon, Antonetti said.

After Bieber recovered so well in Arizona, the Guardians were confident the injury was behind him. The new reality they face is harsh. In his final season with the Guardians, Bieber is 6-2 so far under first-year manager Stephen Vogt. He expressed his frustration during his pregame availability. Shane Bieber plight is my first concern. The amount of work that he’s put into over the past few years, the things he’s pitched through, that’s what makes him who he is.

Shane Bieber pain and empathy stand out most to me right now. The other night, he powered through a start. Because he can do amazing things even when injured, Shane Bieber and his family deserve my deepest sympathies. Their news is devastating.”

He has made 134 career starts with Cleveland, going 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA. The pandemic-shortened ’20 season saw him lead the majors in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. As a member of the Guardians’ All-Star team in 2019, Bieber was named MVP.

As Cleveland’s pitching staff continues to suffer injuries, Bieber’s injury is the latest. During spring training, Trevor Stephan had Tommy John surgery, and Gavin Williams has been sidelined with elbow soreness but should be fine.

Bieber will no longer anchor the Guardians’ staff, so others will need to step up to contend in the AL Central. Vogt’s first major setback as a manager. As a former player, he understands Bieber’s injury can have an emotional impact on the clubhouse.

Guardians should not run from their feelings, he said.

“Let it hurt you. It’s not necessary for you to be OK, he said. You’re okay if you’re not OK. However, this is the way things are. Playing is still possible every day. Our mentality should be the next-man-up. Shane Bieber cannot be replaced, but we do have guys who can provide meaningful innings and quality outs as we go forward.

Everyone hurts. Shane is loved by us. He’s an integral part of our team, clubhouse, and culture. That’s why my heart goes out to him right now. He has our full support.

